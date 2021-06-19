Bellbottom’s release announcement makes Bollywood pay; with Rs. 1,200 crore straddling Akshay Kumar, the trade sees him as the Bollywood vending machine! : Bollywood News

The sudden announcement that Akshay Kumar is ready to release his film The lower end of the bell in cinemas, this too, from July 27, sparked unprecedented excitement in trade and industry. He is one of the greatest actors who never fails to draw audiences to theaters. In addition, it has 3-4 outings each year. The lower end of the bell was shot overseas as soon as things opened up. To post The lower end of the bell, he started and completed many films and also completed ongoing projects. If all goes well, it has 8 movies coming to theaters in the next 12-18 months. Bellbottom, Sooryavanshi, Atrangi Re, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu and OMG Oh my God 2. A few other projects are already in preparation and will be announced shortly. Finally, hell will soon turn for his Amazon Prime Video series, The end. No other actor has such a long lineup.

The only savior of Bollywood?

While Akshay Kumar will have 8 releases by the end of 2022, other big stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan etc. will hardly have an outing or two in the same period. So, is he the only savior who can revive Bollywood after the Covid-19 pandemic? Business analyst Taran Adarsh ​​said: He has the most impressive line-up. And the best thing about him is that he finishes the movie on time and also makes sure those movies come out on time. The lower end of the bell was one of the first films to be made during the pandemic. It was completed in record time. He also shot for Bachchan Pandey, completed Atrangi Re and I think it’s about to end Prithviraj. The main thing is that he does not waste time and that his films are finished on time. It’s not like the other actors don’t do that. But he stands out because he finishes it off in a set time and releases them accordingly. Since his films have been blocked due to the lockdown, all of these releases will come out as the savior of the film industry.

He then adds, it is he who has good programming, besides of course the industry of the South, which seems ready to bounce back. So I would like to put Akshay Kumar and Southern industry in the same bracket and their films will act as saviors. This is particularly for the exhibition sector, which is already bleeding and still in intensive care. Exhibitors need help and if these films help revive the operating industry that would be great.

Akshaye Rathi, operator and distributor of films, explains: To say that he is the savior of one man would be unfair to other actors who do an incredible job. But there is no doubt that this is the ATM machine of the Hindi entertainment industry. The beauty of Akshay Kumars’ model is that every 3 or 4 months at most, he hits theaters. It shoots at a very fast pace; it does not allow compromising the quality of the film because it turns quickly. He easily dabbles between films as diverse from each other, from a Pad man has a Full house series. It thus addresses all sections and strata while making very entertaining films, making them quickly at a very reasonable budget and therefore making them very profitable. So it is very unique to Akshay Kumar. So I have no doubt that hell has a massive role in the renewal of the sector. But that doesn’t take away from the fact that everyone Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan etc. and get them out as quickly as possible in the theaters to relaunch the sectors. I’m sure they’re all there.

Business analyst Amod Mehra disagrees as he puts it, it’s just that he does more work than the rest. He has always made four films a year. Hes now has a backlog and therefore needs to make up for it by releasing them soon. So there is no one who can change the fate of the industry by making more films. Sometimes the more movies you make it can hurt you because you overexposed yourself. Kabhi kabhi ek Photo nahi chali toh dusri bhi average ho jaati hai. Aur hit movie ho gayi toh aapki have movie, already average hoti hai, woh bhi chal padti hai. It is therefore a risk. No one can change the fortunes of the industry just because they make more films than others.

1000 crore + riding on Akshay Kumar?

Surely he must have a lot of money on him, because these are all expensive movies. Taran Adarsh ​​takes a rough estimate of Rs. 150 crore per film. He adds however, Of ​​course, the Rs. 150 crore is an average figure as an action-packed movie would cost more than a social movie. The total for 8 films then amounts to approximately Rs. 1200 crores. Taran Adarsh ​​says, This is a substantial amount. But more importantly, his professional demeanor comes across as a savior. Even in the pre-Covid era, he used to have 3 or 4 outings a year.

Amod Mehra says okay, there is a lot of investment in his films. Each movie costs around Rs. 150-200 crores. So you can calculate accordingly. Akshaye Rathi adds at this point, if we include cinema, satellite, OTT, etc., each of his films will make Rs. 175-180 crore. Multiply that by the number of movies he makes. And that’s a lot of money going up on him.

Massive 1/5e contribution to bollywood economy

A calculation on the back of the envelope shows that its annual contribution to Bollywood is almost a fifth of total revenue, making it an industry in its own right. Taran Adarsh ​​agrees with that estimate, yes you could say that. Its contribution is enormous. Whatever the price of his films, the fact that he pumps his films into the market. At one point, everyone tagged it, let it be repeated. Even I did it. And now he has offered the public a wide variety of choices. This is a very good sign. When you go to a restaurant, don’t you like having different types of meals to satiate your taste buds? Likewise, you need to offer moviegoers different types of cinema. If you start to repeat yourself, you tend to lose your charm. Your fans will continue to hang out with you, but after a while, even they will say, Yaar ab kuch naya chahiye.

Akshaye Rathi makes an important point here, it’s not like all of his movies are coming out in a year. I guess it’s going to happen over 18 months. But it certainly contributes a large part of the turnover. At the box office, say if each of his films makes Rs. 110 crore on average, he contributes Rs. 440-550 crore per year, if he has 4-5 films released in 12 months. It’s obviously a big piece.

Amod Mehra, however, vehemently disagrees, Aisa nahi hota hai. Ranbir Kapoor does Brahmastra which costs around Rs. 300 crores. So we can’t gauge like that. Aamir Khan is only making one film. This does not mean that he contributes less to the cinema.

