See Andie MacDowell’s Daughters Taking Over Hollywood

In Hollywood, many children have followed in their parents’ footsteps. Of Zoe Kravitz at Dakota johnson and Colin hanks at Gwyneth Paltrow, some of today’s most successful stars are the descendants of the latest generation of A-listers. Now another sibling duo attracts attention, the daughters of the beloved actor Andie MacDowell and model Paul Qualley, who divorced in 1999. MacDowell is best known for her roles in iconic 80s and 90s films, such as The fire of St. Elmo,Sex, lies and video,groundhog day,andFour weddings and a funeral. Recently his daughters took a page from his book. Rainey qualley, 31, has just celebrated the release of his next film and his 26-year-old little sister Margaret qualley, has finished filming his new show. (Also 35 years ago Justin qualley, who tends to live a private life, although her mother often post on him on Instagram.) While their brother may not be in the limelight, Rainey and Margaret are making their names in the industry. To learn more about Andie MacDowell’s daughters and to see what they are up to, read on.

MacDowell’s oldest daughter Rainey stars as Katie in mystery drama film Ultrasound. The film, based on Conor Stechshultegraphic novel by generous chest, just premiered at Tribeca Film Festival June 15 (photo here).

UltrasoundIt’s not the first time Rainey has performed, however. She made an appearance in the acclaimed AMC drama Mad Men in 2015 and made an appearance in 8 from the ocean. She also has a few other upcoming projects, like drama The Shuroo process and the revenge movie The Daylong brothers.

Before starting to play more seriously, Rainey embarked on a career as a musician. as Rainsford. she released his first song, “Too Close”, in 2016, and his first EP, Emotional support animal, followed in 2018. The singer continued to release music, including a few new songs in 2020.

Rainey was also able to combine his passion for acting and music last year. For the Freeform mini-series Love in the time of Corona, she didn’t just write an original song, “6 feet of love“, but his character, Elle, played him in the last episode. Rainey Told Weekly entertainment in August 2020 that when she first signed up to do the show, she just received “character arc preview”. Once she started working on it, however, she said the writers decided to make her character a musician, so Rainey could sing a song. “There’s enough of ourselves in these characters, but it’s also separate from ourselves for him to always act,” she said.

Much like her older sister, Margaret has spent the last few years carving out a niche in Hollywood. Then she will play the lead role in the upcoming Netflix movie. drama-comedy series Maid, which also stars her mother. On the show, Margaret plays Alex, a single mother struggling with poverty, and MacDowell plays her mother, Paula, a social butterfly and an artist who tends to ignore Alex’s issues.

Margaret has already had some great acting gigs Maid, as well as. She played the role of Jill Garvey in the HBO series Leftovers from 2014 to 2017. After that she made her way into the movies. Qualley was in the black comedy of 2016 The nice guys with Ryan gosling and starred in the Netflix supernatural thriller Death threat the next year. Then she worked alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad pitt in the movie 2019 Once upon a time in hollywood. She also appeared in the FX miniseries Fosse / Verdon that same year.

Daisy debuted on the catwalksthen as Sarah Margaret Qualleyat 16 at New York Fashion Week in 2011. Since then, she has modeled for Chanel at Paris Fashion Week and appeared in print campaigns for the brand.

She has since signed with IMG Models and Uno models, and has been on the cover of several magazines, including Vogue, Charm, and Paper.

While talk to Charm in 2017, Margaret spoke about how fashion also plays a role in her acting career. “The wardrobe is a big part of feeling like the character,” she said. “Putting yourself in someone else’s shoes changes the way you feel.”

Rainey and Margaret both only entered the industry as a teenager, and that’s because MacDowell knows the downsides of living in the limelight.

“Most of the time I told them fame is a huge responsibility,” MacDowell said. Told People in May 2017 of the advice she gave to her daughters. “And it’s not always easy to be recognizable all the time. It’s not really real. And not to lose sight of your real self because that will be the most important part of being happy.”

