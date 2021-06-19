Linda Cook review: ‘Luca’ is a touch of Italian adventure





As much a love song for Italy as Lin-Manuel Mirandas In the Heights is for Washington Heights, Luca swims in color, music and emotion. This is a Pixar movie, but you wouldn’t know that straight away from previous Pixar footage. The character of Luca (voiced by Jacob Tremblay, “Room”) is a teenage sea monster, who lives with his family underwater near the Riviera. His parents warn him not to go to earth, but he can’t help but see his curiosity take over. He transforms into a human when he’s not wet, and he makes a friend in Alberto, another sea monster who wants to be human. The two pals decide that all they really need for their life on dry land is a Vespa scooter, that way they can travel wherever they want. The two make another friend in the determined Giulia, who asks them to join her in the annual triathlon race so that she can defeat the town bully. Guilia’s father, a fisherman, opens his house to the boys, and of course has no idea of ​​their true identity. As friendships grow and the contest draws closer, we know that a single spray of water could reveal something that could prove fatal for Luca and Alberto. Director Enrico Casarosa, who grew up in Italy, fills his environments with color and sound. Gloriously catchy Italian pop tunes are part of the soundtrack. There are all kinds of Pixar / Disney Nut Easter Eggs. I’m one of them, but I’m sure I missed several. The ones I spotted include a Donald Duck toy in the Giulias bedroom. A113 refers to a classroom for character animation students at the California Institute of the Arts. You will see this number on a train ticket near the end of the story. You might also spot a poster for the Disney movie 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea. The adventure is a lot of fun. I didn’t cry until one of the last scenes, which is really very poignant. I’m not going to spoil this for you by telling you more. It’s as fun as a Roman vacation (see what I did there?). And yes, there is an extra scene at the end. 3 stars Duration: one hour 40 minutes. Broadcast on Disney +

