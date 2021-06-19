Fathers Day: Irrfan Khan to Aamir Khan, Meet Bollywood Feminist Fathers

Happy fathers day: Feminism and patriarchy have become the latest buzzwords and dominate conversations in all aspects of life, whether it’s entertainment or politics. And when you think of these words in relation to Bollywood, a few classic examples come to mind.

Bollywood has generally always portrayed fathers as sanskaari and conservative men who worship their daughters but still treat them as “paraya dhan”, think throughout of Amrish Puri’s passive-aggressive behavior towards Kajol. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, or Amrish Puri and his utter contempt for his daughter’s happiness (performed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) in Mohabbatein.

Or the character of Amrish Puri in pretty much every movie where he played a father, in fact the late actor was the epitome of the “stereotypical and strict Indian father who never gives up until the last minute.”

However, with the turn of the century, just like in real life, on-screen fathers have come a long way as well. Now, most father figures – both fictional and non-fictional, are portrayed as bossy but understanding people who encourage their daughters to do whatever they want, as opposed to the usual “lock them up because ‘they have a crush on a boy.

Whether it is the character of Irrfan Khan in Average English, who goes out of his way to help his daughter achieve her dreams, or Aamir Khan’s portrayal of wrestler Mahavir Phogat, whose guidance and encouragement has helped his daughters Geeta and Babita become world-class wrestlers, portraying of fathers by Bollywood has changed dramatically, and for the better.

Father’s Day is celebrated every year in India on the third Sunday in June. This year it will be celebrated on June 20, 2021. This day is celebrated to honor fatherly ties, fatherhood and the influence of fathers in society, and the following Bollywood dads on screen are the perfect example of the new generation of feminist fathers. From Mahavir Phogat in Dangal to Narottam Mishra in Bareilly Ki Barfi, here are some of the most positive father-daughter relationships onscreen.

Champak Bansal in Angrezi Medium

Irrfan Khan has always given some of the most endearing performances in Bollywood, and the actors’ last performance before his death, like most of his work, is etched in the memories of all his fans. Irrfan portrayed the role of Champak Bansal in Average English, a small town business owner who refuses to give up his daughter’s dream (played by Radhika Madan), no matter what the cost.

Radhika Madan and Irrfan Khan in a photo by Angrezi Medium

The film follows the heartwarming relationship between father and daughter, in the absence of a mother figure. From making sure she drinks her milk to making all of her dreams come true, Champak Bansal is the ultimate feminist, who doesn’t let herself or her daughter be defined by stereotypical gender roles. The film also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal and Kiku Sharda.

Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal

Inspired by real events, Mahavir Singh Phogat’s story is truly one for the ages. The film begins with Mahavir, played by Aamir Khan, who must give up his successful wrestling career to make ends meet for his family. However, in the back of his mind, he still wishes to either return to wrestling or have his children become the best in the business, perhaps in the hopes of living vicariously through them. However, when he has no sons, despite the physical demands of the sport, Mahavir throws his daughters Geeta and Babita on the playing field and will stop at nothing to give them the training, guidance and encouragement they need. to become the world. class wrestlers that they are today.

Dangal poster

While parts of the film seem like the conditions the girls were put on were too harsh for them, others show that Mahavir Phogat was convinced that his daughters could achieve any goal they set for themselves despite belonging to a conservative community of Haryanvi. Besides being an inspiring true story, the stellar performances are why the movie broke all records for a reason. The film also featured Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.

Anup Saxena in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Janhvi Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi in Gunjan Saxena

Inspired by real events, the story of Gunjan saxena, played by Janhvi Kapoor, would be incomplete without the role his supporting father, Anup Saxena, played in the Pankaj Tripathi film, played to help him achieve his dreams. The actors brilliantly portrayed the powerful relationship between father and daughter, which shows Anup going against the world to help Gunjan achieve his dreams.

Narottam Mishra in Bareilly Ki Barfi

Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi in Bareilly Ki Barfi

Pankaj Tripathi once again portrayed a feminist and awakened father, although he got a more fun twist playing the role of the on-screen character of Kriti Sanon, Bitti’s super loving father, Narottam Mishra. And aside from the usual cheerleaders, the Tripathi character is also not shy about occasionally sharing a cigarette and a dose of alcohol with his daughter despite being in a small, conservative town like Bareilly in the city. ‘Uttar Pradesh.

While most fathers rush to force their daughters to marry the first suitor, Bitti’s father loved her enough to let her get away with anything and always built her to be his. own person. The adorable relationship between the two is truly ambitious. The film starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.