Scary and modern preview of “Candyman”: “We create monsters of men all the time”





Someone must have said “Candyman” five times because the spirit of this urban legend was recalled. Even though it won’t be released until later this summer, director Nia DaCosta has offered a preview of the disturbing horror film just in time to haunt your dreams of Juneteenth. DaCosta is known for directing the acclaimed abortion roadtrip movie “Little Woods” and will become the youngest person to direct an MCU movie with the upcoming “The Marvels.” His “Candyman” will be a direct sequel to the original 1992 film of the same name, based on a short story by Clive Barker about a black man who was brutally killed for participating in a forbidden interracial romance. Played in the Tony Todd film, he returns as Candyman, a mythical and slasher spirit residents of Chicago’s Cabrini-Green housing project believe is responsible for the murders of at least 25 residents. When graduate student Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen) explores how the residents of the housing project used the legend of the Candyman to cope and rationalize the difficulties, she soon becomes the victim of stalking by the Candyman. Jordan Peele’s modern sequel to the original “Candyman” follows the story of artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and his partner, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris), when move into a luxury loft in Cabrini. Nowadays, Cabrini has gentrified beyond recognition of the original film’s housing project and is mostly inhabited by upward moving millennials. One day, Anthony has a chance encounter with an inhabitant of the former Cabrini-Green (Colman Domingo) who introduces him to the history of the Candyman. As Anthony begins to explore this legend in his art, he unknowingly sets off a horrific chain of events that unleashes a wave of violence and changes everything. To mark Juneteenth, DaCosta opened up about the racial realities his “Candyman” brings to the fore. “In the real world, we are creating monsters of men all the time,” DaCosta said. “People are murdered, they either become saints or they are vilified. The creation of “Candyman” felt particularly relevant during the pandemic and the ensuing uprising for racial justice following the murder of George Floyd by police. “Over the past year and a half, it kept coming back to this truth,” DaCosta said. “Horror is a really effective tool when it comes to telling stories that impact us socially. Its good function is to make you feel uncomfortable.” Abdul-Mateen II recently starred in HBO’s “Watchmen” and Peele’s previous project “Us”. Parris was recently a fan favorite in Marvel’s “WandaVision,” which is set to star in DaCosta’s “The Marvels”. Take a look at “Candyman,” which includes a preview of the film’s unique visual style, as well as DaCosta’s full commentary in June: “Candyman” hits theaters Friday, August 27.

