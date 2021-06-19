Taylor Swift’s next album will be ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ – The Hollywood Reporter





Taylor Swift has announced that the next album she will release will be a 2012 re-recording. red. Amid a long note about grief she posted on Twitter on Friday, Swift wrote, “Imagining your future can always take you back to the past. And that’s all to say that the next album that I will release is my version of red. “The album will be released on November 19. red, Swift’s fourth studio album featuring 16 songs in its standard version (including singles like “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”, “22” and “I Knew You Were Trouble”) and 22 songs on the luxury, will be reissued. released with 30 songs, Swift said. “And hey, one of them is even 10 minutes long,” Swift wrote. She added: “Musically and lyrically, red looks like a heartbroken person. It was everywhere, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, savage and tortured by memories of the past. The re-recording of red follows Swift’s release of a Without fear (Taylor version), who debuted at n ° 1 on the Billboard 200 graphic. Swift has announced that she will be re-recording her songbook after Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings acquired Big Machine Label Group, along with all of Swift’s early masters, in 2019. “I just think artists deserve to own their work. I feel very passionate about it, ”Swift said at the time. The next album that Ill will release is my version of Red, which will be released on November 19th. This will be the first time you’ll hear all 30 songs that were supposed to go on Red. And hey, one of them even lasts ten minutes https://t.co/FOBLS5aHpS pic.twitter.com/6zWa64Owgp – Taylor Swift (@ taylorswift13) June 18, 2021







