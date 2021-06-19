Entertainment
The Bitter Taste Birthday Cake [MOVIE REVIEW]
The Birthday Cake, an ambitious gangster movie attempt by director Jimmy Giannopoulos from a screenplay co-written by Giannopoulos, Diomedes Raul Bermudez and Shiloh Fernandez, falls short. Reverent to genre tropes that have worked in the past and almost work here, Giannopoulos begins in the past, allowing us to see the growth, or rather the lack of, of the characters we will follow over the course of a ten-year-plus day. late.
Gio, a good boy from a close family, stayed out of trouble, unlike his brother Leo, a hunted drug dealer. Gio is loyal to a fault, a cat in the eyes of everyone except his mother. Equipped with blinders that prevented him from recognizing the circumstances of his father’s murder, something everyone knows except Gio was in the hands of his own family of Mafia mainstays. It is both the 10e anniversary of his father’s death and the birthday of his uncle Angelo, the former boss of the neighborhood who has gradually lost his grip and control over all rival ethnic gangs. As every year in the past, Gios’ mother, Sofia, has baked a cake, and like every past birthday / anniversary, it will be Gio who delivers it to the party organized for Angelo. This time, however, Sofia will not be present.
Her mother’s final words are to visit Father Kelly at church and be careful as he roams the neighborhood, a hotbed of non-Italian criminals and thugs, as well as FBI agents and policemen at the looking for his brother Leo. The FBI seeks to take advantage of Leo to divulge what it knows about the family; the policeman, his vicious and corrupt uncle Ricardo must make sure that Leo remains silent.
As Gio visits his uncle’s house, he finds himself in the midst of assault, murder and betrayal. Arriving at his uncle’s place puts him in a different kind of danger.
The premise is good and the cast is excellent with one significant exception. Shiloh Fernandez plays Gio with a note of wide-eyed disbelief, denying the character any growth. Whether it’s finding a corpse or someone else beaten within an inch of his life, or the penny ends up falling on what really happened to his father, Fernandez plays it all with stunned fear and few nuances. As the film hinges on Gios’ journey, presumably into manhood, one gets the feeling that his wide-eyed innocence is actually an indication of the dull brain of an intellectually stunted child who ultimately discovers that there is no Santa Claus and everyone I knew.
What makes this failure a shame is everyone’s acting in the film. Giannopoulos ran a veritable Actors Studios of gangster characters, be it the exaggerated but believable violence of William Fichtners’ uncle Ricardo, the corrupt cop; or the betrayal of Gios Peeno’s friend played by Penn Badgley; or the gravity brought to the role of pillar of the family and former executor Vito, played with nuance and palpable threat by Vincent Pastore. The casting of Val Kilmer in the role of Uncle Angelo is less successful. Kilmer, a throat cancer survivor, now speaks using a trachea device, which requires captions when speaking his lines. Although brave of the actor’s part to take on the role, his handicap leaves him unable to demonstrate the threat, however diminished, that he once was.
Lorraine Bracco as Gios’ mother, Sophia, is a lesson in controlled emotion, hiding a lifetime of restraint and retribution while demonstrating complete love and protection for the only son who has not betrayed her. Her limited screen time is memorable and helps keep Gios’ journey going with the birthday cake. Ewan McGregor, in the thankless role of the family priest, still finds sympathy and depth in a role ill-conceived to anchor Gio. He also serves as the film’s voiceover narrator, filling in the context of the exhibit on some of the characters. His final scene, however, challenges credulity and religious dogma in what he’s been set up to do for Gio.
Opening on June 18 at Laemmle NoHo and Video on Demand.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]