The Bitter Taste Birthday Cake [MOVIE REVIEW]

The Birthday Cake, an ambitious gangster movie attempt by director Jimmy Giannopoulos from a screenplay co-written by Giannopoulos, Diomedes Raul Bermudez and Shiloh Fernandez, falls short. Reverent to genre tropes that have worked in the past and almost work here, Giannopoulos begins in the past, allowing us to see the growth, or rather the lack of, of the characters we will follow over the course of a ten-year-plus day. late.

Gio, a good boy from a close family, stayed out of trouble, unlike his brother Leo, a hunted drug dealer. Gio is loyal to a fault, a cat in the eyes of everyone except his mother. Equipped with blinders that prevented him from recognizing the circumstances of his father’s murder, something everyone knows except Gio was in the hands of his own family of Mafia mainstays. It is both the 10e anniversary of his father’s death and the birthday of his uncle Angelo, the former boss of the neighborhood who has gradually lost his grip and control over all rival ethnic gangs. As every year in the past, Gios’ mother, Sofia, has baked a cake, and like every past birthday / anniversary, it will be Gio who delivers it to the party organized for Angelo. This time, however, Sofia will not be present.

Her mother’s final words are to visit Father Kelly at church and be careful as he roams the neighborhood, a hotbed of non-Italian criminals and thugs, as well as FBI agents and policemen at the looking for his brother Leo. The FBI seeks to take advantage of Leo to divulge what it knows about the family; the policeman, his vicious and corrupt uncle Ricardo must make sure that Leo remains silent.

As Gio visits his uncle’s house, he finds himself in the midst of assault, murder and betrayal. Arriving at his uncle’s place puts him in a different kind of danger.

The premise is good and the cast is excellent with one significant exception. Shiloh Fernandez plays Gio with a note of wide-eyed disbelief, denying the character any growth. Whether it’s finding a corpse or someone else beaten within an inch of his life, or the penny ends up falling on what really happened to his father, Fernandez plays it all with stunned fear and few nuances. As the film hinges on Gios’ journey, presumably into manhood, one gets the feeling that his wide-eyed innocence is actually an indication of the dull brain of an intellectually stunted child who ultimately discovers that there is no Santa Claus and everyone I knew.

What makes this failure a shame is everyone’s acting in the film. Giannopoulos ran a veritable Actors Studios of gangster characters, be it the exaggerated but believable violence of William Fichtners’ uncle Ricardo, the corrupt cop; or the betrayal of Gios Peeno’s friend played by Penn Badgley; or the gravity brought to the role of pillar of the family and former executor Vito, played with nuance and palpable threat by Vincent Pastore. The casting of Val Kilmer in the role of Uncle Angelo is less successful. Kilmer, a throat cancer survivor, now speaks using a trachea device, which requires captions when speaking his lines. Although brave of the actor’s part to take on the role, his handicap leaves him unable to demonstrate the threat, however diminished, that he once was.

Lorraine Bracco as Gios’ mother, Sophia, is a lesson in controlled emotion, hiding a lifetime of restraint and retribution while demonstrating complete love and protection for the only son who has not betrayed her. Her limited screen time is memorable and helps keep Gios’ journey going with the birthday cake. Ewan McGregor, in the thankless role of the family priest, still finds sympathy and depth in a role ill-conceived to anchor Gio. He also serves as the film’s voiceover narrator, filling in the context of the exhibit on some of the characters. His final scene, however, challenges credulity and religious dogma in what he’s been set up to do for Gio.

Opening on June 18 at Laemmle NoHo and Video on Demand.