Bollywood’s Most Memorable Dads – EasternEye

By: ASJAD NAZIR

SUNDAY (20), families around the world will celebrate Father’s Day.

Eye of the East decided to mark this annual celebration to compile a one-of-a-kind countdown to Bollywood’s 20 Most Memorable On-Screen Fathers. This list features a wide range of dynamic fathers who have had a major impact in Hindi cinema across different generations. They’ve all appeared in movies worth adding to any lockdown watchlist.

20. Brahmchari in Brahmachari (1968): The classic dramatic comedy saw Shammi Kapoor portray a kind-hearted bachelor who adopts orphans and becomes a protective father figure for them, despite his own financial difficulties. He developed a strong bond with children, and the impact of the film was such that it would later inspire a character played by Anil Kapoor in the Bollywood blockbuster. Mr. India (1987).

19. Rustam Behram Deboo in Ferrari Ki Sawari (2012): One of the greatest father-son stories ever made in Bollywood, this fantasy film often doesn’t get the credit it deserves. Sharman Joshi plays a father who will do anything to help his son realize his cricket dream, even if it means stealing Sachin Tendulkars’ Ferrari. There is also an interesting connection to his own father, played by Boman Irani, in the must see movie.

18. Avtaar Kishan in Avtar (1983): Rajesh Khanna plays a hardworking family man who is abused by his adult children and has to start over with his wife. Although he is deeply hurt by the actions of his children, he overcomes trials and rebuilds himself. This theme of children abusing their elderly parents would be explored again in Baghban (2003), with Amitabh Bachchan delivering an equally effective performance as the father.

17. Dharamvir Malhotra in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995): No one plays better than Anupam Kher a father best friend with his children. In this film, he portrays the fun-loving father who fully supports his son, even though he is a failure, and supports his decision to win the hand of the woman he loves. Kher would repeat this adorable on-screen dad character in many movies, including The heart Hain Ke Manta Nahin (1991), Hum Aapke Hain Kaun (1994), and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998).

16. Rohit Kumar in Akele Hum Akele Tum (1995): A film heavily inspired by classic Hollywood drama Kramer Vs Kramer saw Aamir Khan play a devoted single father. When his wife leaves him, he takes care of his baby boy and fights to keep him when she returns to ask for custody of their son. The sensitive drama was one that connected many viewers on a deeper level.

15. Raaj Batra in Middle Hindi (2017): The sleeper super hit saw the late great actor Irrfan Khan play a determined father willing to do whatever it takes to get his daughter to a good school, and that includes pretending to be poor. With his wife, he goes on a journey of discovery to find out what is the right thing to do. The film spawned a follow-up, Angrezi Medium (2020), which saw Khan reprise his role as a devoted father.

14. Bhashkor Banerjee in Piku (2015): The critically acclaimed and commercially successful dramatic comedy saw Amitabh Bachchan deliver the perfect portrayal of a hypochondriac widower who has a difficult relationship with his pragmatic daughter. Piku (Deepika Padukone). Bachchan injected realism into his role beautifully, and the fabulous father-daughter film won the main cast a truckload of well-deserved awards.

13. Lala Kedarnath in While (1965): Balraj Sahni plays a rich man who loses everything after a deadly earthquake and is separated from his entire family, including his young children. He spends his life searching for his family and is finally reunited with them. This character of a relative threatened with ruin after breaking up with his family would influence many Lost and Found films over the following decades, including all-time classics like Amar Akbar Antoine (1977) and Naseeb (1997).

12. Amol Arte in At (2009): Abhishek Bachchan’s role of young father in this multi-award-winning drama was unique for many reasons. He played the estranged father of a young boy with progeria and, remarkably, his own real-life father (Amitabh Bachchan) who is decades older, played his 12-year-old son. The deeply moving drama remains one of the most original father-son stories ever told in Indian cinema.

11. DK in Masoom (1983): A film well ahead of its time featured Naseeruddin Shah as the happily married father of two daughters, who one day discovers he has a son from a past affair after the boy’s mother dies. He has to balance bringing the young child into his family and having him accepted by them, especially his devastated wife, who sees him as a symbol of her husband’s infidelity.

10. Karan Shrestha in Maine Pyar Kiya (1989): The classic romance is perhaps best known for the love affair between the two young protagonists (Salman Khan and Bhagyashree), but it also had a momentous father role played brilliantly by Alok Nath. Unlike traditional Indian fathers, he stays loyal to his daughter and makes the spoiled rich young man who fell in love with her prove his worth by making an honest salary. Nath would go on to make the lovable father his own in a blockbuster movie series.

9. Mahesh / Rickshaw-walla in Kunwara Baap (1974): A number of big stars have made cameo appearances in Kunwara Baap because it was a deeply meaningful film. Mehmood plays an impoverished rickshaw puller who finds an abandoned baby and raises it as his own. Even when the child develops polio, he loves it unconditionally and faces many obstacles in order to provide a good home. When the child’s wealthy parents come to pick him up, he fights to keep his son.

8. Shankar in Short (1972): The deeply moving drama sees Manoj Kumar play a devoted father determined to raise funds to help his mute son regain his voice. He struggles to find money for his son’s expensive surgery, but in a tragic finale, he loses his own hearing before he can hear his son’s voice again.

7. Yashvardhan Raichand in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001): Playing the formidable patriarch of a family became second nature to Amitabh Bachchan, and it was perhaps his best turn. It portrays the wealthy father of two sons falling out with the older one (Shah Rukh Khan), adopted by the family as a child. What follows is a fabulous drama that has recorded huge box office figures around the world. The scene of confrontation between father and son will remain in the memory of the public for a long time.

6. Ashwini Kumar in Shakti (1982): The classic crime drama featured arguably Bollywood’s two biggest stars, Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan, together for the first time onscreen as father and son. Kumar is amazing as an honest cop Ashwini Kumar on a collision course with his son Vijay, who is on the wrong side of the law and ultimately does the unthinkable.

5. Rahul Khanna in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998): The record-breaking film sees Shah Rukh Khan play a single father who struggles to cope with the death of his wife. Then her young daughter tries to rekindle the fire in her heart by reconnecting it to a lost love and what follows is an iconic journey filled with a rainbow of emotions. The scene where he explains the beauty of a mother to her daughter during a performance on stage and how he, as a father, does his best, made everyone cry.

4. Jai Prakash Paswan in Chachi 420 (1997): The brilliant Bollywood remake of Hollywood hit Mrs Doubtfire saw Kamal Haasan play a recently divorced father desperate to spend time with his young daughter. The determined father hatches a plan to dress up as kind-hearted nanny Lakshmi Godbole, and what follows is an unforgettable comedy of mistakes.

3. Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal (2016): Aamir Khan brilliantly portrays a character based on a real person in an uplifting story inspired by real events. Khan has undergone an impressive transformation to play as an Indian wrestler who trains his daughters to glory. Such was the incredible impact of the films which Dangal became the highest grossing Bollywood film in history. The scene where he finds out his daughter won after hearing the Indian national anthem will be remembered for a long time and still gives everyone goosebumps.

2. Chaudhary Baldev Singh in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995): Fathers in the movies have stood on the path to true love through different decades and this fiery turning point by Amrish Puri ranks among the best. Connected to his roots, he wants to follow the tradition with an arranged marriage in India for his UK-born daughter, but his seemingly cold heart is slowly melting and finally sees the meaning of true love. This record breaking film connected with a contemporary global audience like no other.

Akbar the Great in Mughal-e-Azam (1960): Prithviraj Kapoor has made a name for himself as the antagonistic father of the Golden Age of Indian cinema in a multitude of classic films, and no one has played this patriarchal role better. His finest turn was that of the fearsome Emperor Akbar in Bollywood’s greatest film Mughal-e-Azam, and the power of his performance was such that he was awarded the first place in the film. One of Bollywood’s best on-screen fathers goes to war with his son Prince Salim, played by Dilip Kumar, and breathes fire into every scene he’s in. Its multi-level representation also allowed it to show that there was a heart beneath its steel exterior. . Audiences weren’t the only ones impacted by Kapoor’s powerful performance, as Mughal-e-Azam director K Asif named his son Akbar Asif.

Single father

NO LIST of Bollywood Dads would be complete without mentioning Donor Vicky (2012). No one in commercial Hindi cinema has fathered more children than its main character, Vicky Arora. The groundbreaking film saw Ayushmann Khurrana take on the role of a sperm donor who works for a fertility clinic and, uh, is really successful at what he does. Things get complicated when he falls in love and his secret occupation is revealed.