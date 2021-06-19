No Way Home Trailer and Marketing





Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige coordinates with Sony Pictures to market Spider-Man: No Path Home, the sixth collaboration between the two studios sharing Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After completing the five-movie deal that ended with Spider-Man: Far From Home, then made a new pact by keeping the wall-crawler in the MCU for a third Spider Man standalone and another Disney / Marvel film, the two studios agreed to a co-funding deal that would see Disney provide 25% of the budget for a 25% stake in No way home‘s fat. Under these new terms, Feige would retain the creative lead over Sony’s MCU set. Spider Man franchise owned and distributed by Sony Pictures. In a new interview, Walt Disney Studios president of marketing Asad Ayaz said Feige has a stake in the Sony project as well. No way home countryside: “Sony is absolutely doing the marketing for Spider-Man. Kevin Feige and his team are working very closely with the Sony team on this. So there is coordination in that direction,” Ayaz said. Hollywood journalist. “We also make sure we know who drops what when. But we don’t work together on the campaigns because it’s their movie. They run it but there is a level of coordination to make sure it’s a Winning Everyone. “ The promotion is not yet in full swing, but Sony is stepping up its Spider Man marketing: Sony’s many social media accounts are now adorned with banners and cover photos for No way home, indicating that a trailer for the film dated December could be near. Sony has so far retained the latest Spider Man secret, except for a February title reveal accompanied by photos giving fans a first glimpse of Peter Parker (Holland) and his best friends Ned (Jacob Batalon) and MJ (Zendaya). Plot details are being closely watched, but it is believed No way home will team up Holland’s Spider-Man with a pair of Spider-Men played by predecessors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Neither studio has confirmed reports that Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx will reprise their roles as Doctor Octopus and Electro, from Spider-man 2 and The Incredible Spider-Man 2 respectively, as part of a rumored Sinister Six from the Multiverse. With Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: No Path Home hits theaters on December 17th.

