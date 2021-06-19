RIP Milkha Singh: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar remember the icon, call it “inspiring” | Bollywood





Bollywood is shocked and moved by the death of iconic athlete, Milkha Singh. Stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, Akshay Kumar and others paid tribute to “The Flying Sikh” on social media. Milkha Singh died on Friday at the age of 91. He had tested positive for Covid-19 in May. “It is with extreme sadness that we wish to inform you that Milkha Singh Ji passed away on June 18, 2021 at 11:30 p.m.”, read a statement from the family. Shah Rukh Khan tweeted: “The Flying Sikh may not be with us in person anymore, but his presence will always be felt and his legacy will remain unmatched … An inspiration to me … an inspiration to millions of people . Rest in peace Milkha Singh Sir. “ Priyanka Chopra wrote: “Warm and welcoming, you made our first meeting so special. I was inspired by your excellence, touched by your humility, influenced by your contribution to our country. Om Shanti #Milkha ji. love and prayers to the family. #MilkhaSingh. ” Taapsee Pannu wrote: “And he flew away.” Akshay Kumar wrote: “Incredibly sad to hear of the passing of #MilkhaSingh ji. The one character I forever regret not playing on screen! May you have a golden run in Heaven, Flying Sikh. Om shanti, sir. “ Sunny Deol wrote: “The nation will remember you and be inspired by your life forever. #MilkhaSingh.” Read also : Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh dies at 91 The former Indian sprinter had tested positive for Covid-19 last month and was in isolation at his home in Chandigarh before being admitted to the ICU of the Postgraduate Institute of Education and Hospital’s ICU. medical research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh. His wife, Nirmal Milkha Singh, died of Covid-19 at the age of 85 on June 13. The legendary athlete was a four-time gold medalist at the Asian Games and champion of the 1958 Commonwealth Games. He is still the only Indian athlete to win gold in the Asian and Commonwealth Championships. He received the Padma Shri, India’s fourth highest civilian honor, in recognition of his athletic achievements.

