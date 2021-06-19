Bollywood movie dialogues that we can never really get over

Bollywood has been a very important part of our lives. It’s something that truly unites us. No matter how different we are as people, there is one thing that is definitely in common between us, and that is our love for Bollywood. The songs, the cast, the stories, absolutely everything about Bollywood makes us feel right at home! However, the only thing that really stands out about Bollywood is the dialogue. Some dialogues in Bollywood directly touch our hearts. They can be about life, love or friendship, they stay with us even long after the movie has been forgotten.

Some dialogues get famous, like Pushpa, I hate tears, but some dialogues, they make us feel. In this article, we’ve listed some of the best Bollywood movie dialogue that we’ll never really get over!

Babu Moshai, Zindagi Badi Honi Chahiye, Lambi Nahi

(It means, don’t focus on a long life, focus on a meaningful life)

This dialogue by Rajesh Khanna from the film Anand strikes us differently. This one is for all those times we’ve been faced with a trade-off between something that is a risk and something that provides stability. It’s for all those times we’ve taken risk because we want to live, not survive. This is for all the times we added life to days, instead of days to life!

Mard Khaana Banaye Toh Kala Hai, Aurat Banaye, Toh Uska Farz Hai.

(When a man cooks, it’s an art, but when a woman cooks it’s his responsibility)

This film, overall English-vinglish, made us feel how much we have normalized being mistreated or mistreated our mothers based on our narrow mentality of English superiority. This particular dialogue makes us realize how many times we have felt privileged if the man of the house is cooking. We consider ourselves lucky. We forget that whether we women work or not, cooking is by default our responsibility. This dialogue shows us how we were designed to follow certain stereotypes.

Bachpan Mujhse Kehta Hai Main Bohot Special Hu, Lekin Usko Toh Maine Kuchal Diya

(My childhood always reminds me of how special I am, but I crushed it)

Tamasha as a movie was a metaphor for how we’re so busy following the herd mentality that we forgot what we really wanted to be. It reminds us of how as we grow up we feed on the dreams of the child within us, we kill him, to become robots. This particular dialogue is also about how as a child we had hope, we were confident to get to places, we knew we would be successful. As we grew, the hope in us died. No, we killed him.

Principal Udna Chahta Hu, Daudna Chahta Hu, Girna Bhi Chahta Hu. Bottom, Rukna Nahi Chahta

(I want to fly, run and even fall. I never want to stop)

We all put ourselves in Bunny’s shoes at some point. We all wanted to be Bunny and leave the boring lives we lead, break the monotony and steal. This dialogue is for all those who know what is at stake but who dare to risk it. It’s for all of us who have so much passion that people almost think of us as crazy. So much determination, which we have perhaps interpreted as selfish. Bunny taught us how if following your passion makes you selfish, then selfishness is good.

Hamare character Yaha Ghadi Ki Sui decides on Karti Hai

(In our country, time decides the character of a woman)

This film as a whole was extremely powerful. This put an end to all those people who judge women based on what they dress, what profession, what time they come home, etc. There are a lot of other dialogues in the movie that we relate to, like No, it’s no! The movie Pink hit the perfect subjects with extremely well-written dialogue!

These are some dialogues from our favorite Bollywood movies. Stay tuned for more content like this!