Sagittarius: Focus on promoting relationships with like-minded people

Happy Birthday: Pay special attention to people and things that bring you joy. Take control of your happiness and make room and time to explore what interests you. Use your intellect to navigate your way through situations that require insight and understanding. Make this year a productive and eventful one that fosters good health, prosperity and better relationships with those close to you. Your numbers are 4, 13, 17, 23, 32, 36, 48.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Put things in perspective before you tackle issues with someone you love, and it will help avoid discord. Plans should focus on entertainment and encourage better relationships with a friend, relative or lover. The personal gain is obvious. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t lose sight of your goal. Examine your options and put your energy where it will do good. Take the high road if you can’t agree with someone. Be courteous, loving and kind, and move on to other topics. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Refuse to let someone persuade you of anything unwanted. Devote your time and effort to learning something new or getting involved in a hobby that will help you explore new avenues. Expand your mind and associate with people who share your feelings. 5 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Let go of the past and move on to something new and exciting. Explore new territories and strive to integrate what you learn into your daily life. Do not miss because you are afraid of what lies ahead. Focus on what makes you happy and healthy. 2 stars

LEO (July 23-August 22): Revisit an idea that stimulates your mind. Reach out to people who have something to contribute. Make your dreams come true instead of helping others achieve their goals. It’s your turn to do your thing and reap the rewards. 4 stars

VIRGIN (August 23-September 22): Reassess your personal and professional situations. Think about what you can do to make your life more manageable and achieve the happiness you crave. Don’t let emotional issues get out of hand. Respond to what is happening, then make adjustments. 3 stars

BALANCE (Sep 23-Oct 22): Live and learn. Follow your plans; Set goals that will encourage you to expand your mind and interests. Don’t leave anything to chance or in the hands of others. Express your feelings and make things happen. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Get your finances and legal affairs in order. Peace of mind will be beneficial when you want to take a step or take a new direction. Freedom is being able to take advantage of opportunities without delay. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (November 22-December 21): Don’t put too much faith in what others do or say. Follow your heart and the path that intrigues you the most. Build strong relationships with like-minded people. Head in a direction that adds stability and additional perspective to your life. 4 stars

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 19): Control your emotions and you will make better decisions. A partnership will need an adjustment if you want it to go smoothly. Offer an incentive if it will help you get what you want. Be frank and you will achieve your goal. 2 stars

AQUARIUS (January 20-February 18): Invest more time and money in something that makes you happy. Explore your options, take on new projects, and build a space that gives you the freedom to express yourself. Work alongside someone you love to keep unity. 5 stars

PISCES (February 19-March 20): Be honest about your feelings and expectations with someone close to you. If you’re not on the same page, make adjustments to meet the needs of everyone who lives under the same roof. Transparency is the best policy. 3 stars

Baby birthday: You are playful, disciplined and curious. You are wise and flexible.

1 star: Avoid conflicts; working behind the scenes. 2 stars: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. 3 stars: Focus and you will achieve your goals. 4 stars: aim high; start new projects. 5 stars: nothing can stop you; go looking for gold.

