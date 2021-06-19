John Cenas Wild Ride: All The Secrets Of F9 Crazy Cars

(Bloomberg) – Imagine ordering a limo pickup at the airport and John Cena introduces himself as your driver. It’s something a number of real people may have experienced before Cena got famous, when he worked as a limo driver. But a lift from the man who would become the most decorated professional wrestler of all time wasn’t as exciting as it sounds.

I wasn’t a good limo driver on my first pickup, I was three hours late, the WWE Superstar recently said on a video call in Los Angeles. Barely out of high school and living in Massachusetts at the time, Cena had never traveled and was unfamiliar with the routes the client was looking for waiting at Boston Logan International Airport.

I was taking the wrong road over and over again, he said. It was 1995 so there weren’t any cell phones so I couldn’t call nobody and go, Yo I’m lost. I was just late.

His stint with the limousine company ended in four months. But Cena has improved his lot considerably since then. When Fast and Furious 9 debuts in theaters nationwide on June 25, the 44-year-old actor and artist will join the $ 5 billion franchise as Jakob Toretto, the long-lost brother and current arch. rival of Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel). Where wrestling fans are used to Cena being the good guy, Jakob Toretto holds a grudge and more.

Sometimes we’re estranged from our family for so long for the smallest and insignificant things just because we have a different perspective, Cena says, alluding to the potentially deadly antics of his petulant character.

The series, known for its wild car chases, video game-style fight scenes, and over-the-top stunts, sees the return of director Justin Lin, who oversaw chapters three through six of the series and effectively translated it into a global blockbuster. This time the story finds Diesel and her teamLetty (Michelle Rodriguez), Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel), Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Tej (Chris Ludacris Bridges), Mia (Jordana Brewster) and Han (Sung Kang) across the world. from London to Tokyo and from Central America to Edinburgh, Azerbaijan and even outer space.

The chase begins after discovering that the plane carrying a Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell) has crashed in the Central American jungle with the evil Cipher (Charlize Theron). Cipher, fans will recall, first appeared in 2017’s Fate of the Furious, while Mr. Nobody first appeared in Furious 7. In 2015, Jakob got involved, hunting an item that Diesel. and his team need to make sure he never gets it.

As usual, hijinks start off in an explosive, vehicular style. There’s Dom Torettos $ 1 million custom Dodge Charger and the modified 2016 blue Ford Mustang GT350 V8 that Jakob Toretto drives through the streets of downtown LA like a runaway convict. According to F9 vehicle supervisor and longtime Fast and Furious visionary Dennis McCarthy, the tension between Dodge and Ford was meant to reflect the brothers’ family rift.

Over the years, die-cast cars have developed with each character and have become extensions of who they are, McCarthy says. With each new chapter, my goal is to synchronize the cars with the cast. The goal is always for the audience to instantly know which car is for which character.

When the gang scrambles to Europe, Letty drives a 1969 Chevrolet Nova. (She’s even better on Yamaha YZ250F and Harley-Davidson Iron motorcycles.) Han (yes, he’s back) drives an orange and black Toyota Supra reminiscent of his Mazda RX-7 from Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift.

Meanwhile, Tej drives a modified Jeep Gladiator and Roman drives Honda NSX and Marauder military vehicles and they both get into a more humble car: a 1984 Pontiac Fiero. It turns out that the American-made rocket engines are attached. at the top, which is useful for this segment of space.

The scenes in that car proved to be the most difficult to shoot, Bridges said in a video interview on June 11.

Dude, shooting that space scene was extremely uncomfortable, Bridges says. We had layers of clothing. We were hot as hell. We were suspended by these harnesses that we had, just suspended in the air.

(By the way, Bridges believes confessed to aliens, especially after the latest declassified government reports: I definitely believe in aliens, he laughs. There are more galaxies than there are pieces of sand on. a beach, so you’ve got to believe in other living forms, you know. It just depends on when we can meet them, of course.)

The best eyecandy for car enthusiasts arrives in the middle of the movie, right outside of an exclusive party that the elusive Queenie Shaw (Helen Mirren) haunts. They are all parked, like in real life, in the streets of London’s posh Mayfair, near high-end jeweler Boodles: a Bugatti Veyron, a Bentley Continental GT, a Rolls-Royce Wraith, an Aston Martin Rapide, a Morgan Aero 8, and a Mercedes SLR McLaren. All in all, those single cars plus the extremely rare, hand-built British supercar Noble M600 that Queenie Cops for a Joy Getaway are worth over $ 3.8 million.

Queenie leads Dom to a party where the Mayfair group is unlikely to be eclipsed. Featuring beautiful women, the event is hosted by billionaire Otto’s enfant terrible (Thue Ersted Rasmussen) at his home on the manicured and sprawling grounds of Hatfield House, a Jacobean estate outside London. Here, McCarthy’s genius reaches new heights by inviting more than a dozen private car collectors to show their own prizes on the stage. On the TVR Sagaris exhibition area, a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, a Lexus LFA, a Lotus Evora, a Mercedes AMG GT R, a Lamborghini Countach Anniversary Edition, a McLaren 720S, a Ferrari La Ferrari and an Apollo Intensa Emozione.

For Bridges, who bought a car in all Fast and Furious decors for his own collection, starting with the 2003 Louis Vuitton wrapped Dodge Rampickupin, this was a salivating assortment of automotive excellence. Being able to see such a plethora and so many different cars in one setting, instead of having to search for those cars myself, is a blessing in itself, he says.

The Apollo alone would stop traffic if seen on a California highway. With a starting price of $ 2.7 million and a top speed of 208 mph, only 10 were built. Such a price wouldn’t be a problem for the Atlanta-based artist, but something much more mundane and much more practical made him hesitate to hang on to this, or anything else, of the F9 installment. We shot all these cars in Scotland and England, he said with a chuckle. I didn’t want to have any driving issues with the wheel on the other side in the United States.

