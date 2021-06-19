Daniela Elser: This is the critical time for Meghan and Harry’s $ 606,000 per day Netflix and Spotify deals

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave Mansion House in London after attending the Endeavor Fund Awards. Photo / Getty Images

NOTICE:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have landed some of Hollywood’s most lucrative gigs – but what happened to their $ 176 million contracts?

It turns out that even though the Archbishop of Canterbury is hosting your wedding ceremony, you still have to take the same vows as everyone else. On May 19, 2018, when Prince Harry and California actress, yoga enthusiast and blogger Meghan Markle tied the knot in front of an incongruous mix of Eton alumni, B-list cable TV stars and the Clooneys acquired in a dubious way, they promised, like millions of other couples, to be together “for better, for worse, for the richest, for the poorest, in sickness and in health”.

More than three years after that glorious spring day, there is no doubt: it was definitely “for the richest”.

Over the past 10 months, the rogue royals have managed not only to dominate the headlines on both sides of the pond thanks to their perpetually cowardly lips, but also thanks to the mega trade deals they have made, all accompanied by checks. . full of zeros, even Warren Buffett would be impressed.

Harry and Meghan loosen those lips during an interview with Oprah Winfrey. Photo / Supplied

However, later this month (June 29 to be precise) we’ll hit the 300-day mark since news of their first deal, with streaming giant Netflix, was announced in no place higher than the New York Times. At the time, it was reported that they would produce “documentaries, documentary series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programs” that “inform but also give hope”, whatever seemed to be. tedious and dignified, aka the antithesis of bingeable. Still, it was a hit for Netflix and the royal couple.

Since then, in April this year, the couple’s Archewell Productions announced their first project, a multi-part documentary series about the Invictus Games, the athletic competition Harry had founded for injured veterans, imaginatively titled Heart of Invictus.

And that’s all.

So far, Archewell Productions has announced a Netflix docusery on the Invictus Games. Photo / Getty Images

Stunning numbers but not much to show

So far, for an estimated figure of around $ 141 million (US $ 100 million), all Netflix has got is a series about an organization and an event created by the Duke.

Related Articles

Or to put it another way, from the 300 day mark, Harry and Meghan’s Netflix deal will have been worth $ 471,000 a day.

The devoted Duke and Duchess have certainly never paid so well.

The numbers get even more enticing if you factor in their Spotify contract to create podcasts for the audio platform, which is said to be worth around $ 33 million. After the couple’s podcast ambitions were revealed on Dec. 16, the value of their contracts jumped to $ 653,000 a day.

Six months later, they’ve only released one podcast episode, a 33-minute vacation special with guests including James Corden, Sir Elton John, Tyler Perry and Naomi Osaka.

That their first offering saw them bring together a bunch of famous buddies so audiences could listen to lyrical celebrities about how they handled the pandemic hardly turned out to be imaginative or particularly interesting.

Still, Spotify certainly got its money’s worth thanks to the fact that Harry and Meghan’s grandson Archie uttered his first words in public by saying “Happy New Year” during the episode, which sparked a hubbub about if the duo marketed their little boy.

In March of this year, the world learned that Harry had succeeded in achieving what centuries of his married ancestors had assiduously avoided and gotten a job, namely as the Impact Manager of the BetterUp Company of the Silicon Valley, which promises to “propel personal and professional growth”.

Prince Harry with James Corden in The Late Late Show. Photo / Supplied

Although his salary has not been disclosed, given the company is valued at $ 2.4 billion, it would be fair to assume that he does not do this job as he has space in his day. between his kundalini meditation session and trying to convince Orlando Bloom, neighbor of Montecito. a pint (I guess).

But, this is the critical moment.

Harry and Meghan have an impressive track record of securing these colossal deals and the hugely lucrative salaries that go with them, but when will the world actually see the TV shows, documentaries and podcasts they’ve signed up for? to produce? When will the payers of their billion dollar businesses start to see some kind of return on their investment?

Contracts wrested for the royal name

Yes, TV shows, movies, and documentaries can take years to hit screens, but let’s face it: Harry and Meghan weren’t handpicked by Netflix as they are the most talented, thoughtful voices. and creative of the room; it’s because they’re two of the most famous people in the world right now.

Sure, the couple probably have a handful of valid ideas and are keen to embark on their self-proclaimed mandate to change the world, one stream at a time, but they’ve landed these contracts because of who her family is.

Corporate titans don’t line up to work with them, as a former TV star and retired army captain are the most promising producers they can find; it’s because companies want to be able to send out tons of press releases touting that they have a real duke and duchess life on the books.

So what did Netflix et al really buy for themselves? So far, all of their big checks have earned them a loose public brand association with a couple who have an uncanny ability to turn into cultural and political lightning rods.

While Harry and Meghan have been responsible for some of the hottest TV shows of the year (if not the decade), it was US network CBS and Apple’s streaming service that garnered global audiences and the tsunami of publicity that accompanied their Oprah revelations and Harry’s mental health series, The Me You Can’t See.

Oh, being a fly on the wall at Netflix headquarters in Los Gatos when it all came out.

The reception given to Meghan’s first creative outing, her children’s book The Bench, released earlier this month, does not bode well. Reviews for the 169-word offer ranged from medium to positively caustic, including the nickname “semi-literate vanity project” (The Telegraph), “you half wonder if the writing work has been delegated to a piece of furniture ”and“ It reads like it was written as a self-help manual for parents in need ”(The Times) and simply“ it’s awful ”(The Irish Times).

Meghan Markle’s book ‘The Bench’. Photo / Getty Images

Time is running out for Harry and Meghan

As it takes time to create TV shows and podcasts, and the pandemic has slowed production for obvious reasons, time is running out for Harry and Meghan to prove they are worth astronomical sums of money.

It was 10 months after the announcement that Netflix had signed Shonda Rhimes, the TV prodigy, that the details of the first project were announced. In the cast of their fellow Netflix Barack and Michelle Obama, it was 11 months after the announcement of their signing that they revealed their first list of seven projects for the company.

Harry and Meghan are now almost at the same point. (July 2 will mark 10 months since Netflix was revealed to the New York Times.)

When the Sussexes start unveiling their list of television and podcasting projects, they will have a chance; that is, a chance to impress audiences and make their mark in terms of smoldering numbers or critical praise.

When the novelty and sparkle of working with royals wears off, if they don’t have streaming accounts or a handful of awards to show for themselves, then will their contracts be renewed? ? Essentially, they’ll have a brief window to prove they’re worth the hundreds of millions the corporate giants have bet on them.

No pressure now or anything.

The point is, even billion dollar companies can’t afford to keep pouring trucks full of cash into two very, very famous entrepreneurs if they don’t turn out to be a good investment.

In 2018, Harry and Meghan promised each other that they would be together, “for better, for worse, for the richest, for the poorest, in sickness and in health.” Over the past 18 months, they have seen the best and the worst (their new life in America and the gap between them and their family); sickness and health (Meghan’s mental health issues and her devastating miscarriage) and certainly richer.

But poorer? Well, it’s all up to them and their production team.

Daniela Elser is a royal expert and writer with over 15 years of experience working with a number of major Australian media titles.