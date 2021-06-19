Ted Cruz says Matthew McConaughey should stick to comedy and avoid Texas governor race

Many Texas voters polled this spring thought all would be well if actor Matthew McConaughey ran for governor of Lone Star State. Republican Senator from Texas Ted Cruz doesn’t think this is such a great idea and has said the actor should stick to comedy.

Cruz appeared on the Hugh Hewitt radio show this week, and the senator answered a variety of questions ranging from the Biden-Putin meeting, Taiwan, foreign affairs, the Clinton administration and other topics to the news. Hewitt then asked the junior state senator what he thought of McConaughey’s candidacy for governor.

“Let me end with a tough question,” Hewitt said. “Matthew McConaughey is considering running for governor. Would he be a formidable candidate for Greg Abbott? And why would it be, if you actually conclude that it is?

Cruz, who said he knew McConaughey personally, said the 51-year-old actor would be “great” for sure. Cruz added that he is also a friend and “big fan” of current Governor Greg Abbott.

“Yes, no, I think he would definitely be great. I hope Matthew decides not to show up. I’m a huge fan of Greg Abbott. He was my boss for five and a half years. is a close friend and mentor, ”Cruz mentioned. “And I like Matthew personally. I know him a little, not well, but I’ve spent a little time with him. And he’s a very charming and gracious guy.

“He’s a movie star, and an attractive, charming, affable movie star can be a really great candidate on the ballot. And I hope that doesn’t happen, but you know what? make his own decision whether to run or not. “

The interview ended within two minutes, but a McConaughey’s reality for the governor has gained momentum over the past three months. The morning news from Dallas and the University of Texas at Tyler conducted a poll in April that showed McConaughey had a double-digit lead over Abbott at 45% for McConaughey and 33% for the incumbent governor.

It’s unclear, however, whether McConaughey would run as a Republican, Democrat, or third party. He’s pretty much stayed in the middle of the road, politically speaking, and says it’s the safest place to be since Democrats and Republicans are so far off the middle. McConaughey used a Texas analogy to describe his position during an interview in March in the Longview News-Journal.

“I have repeated this analogy several times, but someone said to me:”There’s nothing in the middle but dead armadillos and yellow lines‘”said McConaughey.” I said,’ Well, I’m walking along the yellow lines, right in the middle of the freeway right now. And armadillos are free to have fun because right now both sides are so far to the right or left that there aren’t even any tires on the sidewalk. So I think to go in, to think Democrat or Republican or whatever, is to think now and even become unconstitutional because you are supposed to serve the American people or the people of your state.

Abbott has a stronghold in the state’s Republican Party and a $ 38 million war chest already established for the next election. This means that overthrowing Abbott in the Republican primary would be a rather Herculean task.

McConaughey, originally from Longview, East Texas, attended the University of Texas at Austin. It was there that he landed his first major role in Dazed and confused, a movie that shows high school students in Austin wasting their last day of school.

He has since starred in several films, including Dallas Buyers Club, in which he won an Academy Award. He is a professor at UT-Austin, where he teaches theater. The school also named him its “Minister of Culture”.

He now lives in Austin, and can usually be seen roaming the sidelines of Texas football games and sitting next to the field at Longhorn men’s basketball games.