Thanos returns to Fortnite, this time dressed in the Item Shop





Three years after being featured in a limited-time mode in Fortnite, Thanos is set to return to battle royale as a purchasable outfit in the in-game Item Shop for the first time. The Mad Titan itself will arrive in the Fortnite Item Shop on June 26 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST (6/27) and will be available alongside the Avengers: Endgame-inspired Infinity Gauntlet Back Bling. Marvel Studios – with the six Infinity Stones. For those who can't wait to play as Thanos, players will have the option to get his outfit and Back Bling sooner by entering The Thanos Cup on June 21. This Duos competition will require players to play up to 10 total matches in three hours to earn as many points as possible. The best performing teams in each region will earn these items ahead of time. Anyone who earns eight points will receive the Thanos watches! Spray. Thanos first arrived on Fortnite in 2018 via the limited-time Infinity Gauntlet mode. While you couldn't purchase her outfit or Back Bling at the time, the mode allowed players to search for the Infinity Gauntlet which would then turn them into Thanos when found. Once claimed, players could enjoy Thanos' massive leap, devastating ground punch, and ability to use the Power Stone to fire a purple beam at his enemies. Have you seen Avengers: Endgame? YES NO The Thanos outfit will unfortunately not grant any of these powers, and the Fornite team post makes no mention of the return of the Infinity Gauntlet LTM. For more on Fortnite, check out the latest news on Season 7 of Chapter 2, inspired by alien invasions, and all of the other Fortnite crossover outfits released so far.







