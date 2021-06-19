Entertainment
Pop Star Jessie J Opens Up About Pain & Singing “Agony” Causes Her in Health Update
Jessie J says she had to take a break from singing because of nodules that developed on her vocal cords after starting treatment for Ménière’s disease.
The British pop star, 33, posted a selfie video on Friday to Instagram singing in tears her new single, “I Want Love”. In her caption, she explained how her health issues are affecting her singing career.
“I was asked to send a speech therapist a video of me singing something softly, so she could hear my voice … The first song I sang was I want love. Tears”, a- she writes.
The Grammy-nominated artist revealed last December that she was diagnosed with Ménière’s disease, a disorder of the inner ear that can cause severe dizziness, tinnitus and hearing loss, according to the National Institute for Deafness and Other Communication Diseases (NIDCD).
She explained in her post that she had not been able to sing the song since she recorded it due to the pain from the vocal nodules. “Man, it’s been hard not to sing. It’s literally my lifeline and my happiness. Being silent isn’t something I’m good at. Or makes me feel like myself,” a- she wrote, adding. “Lord knows I’m strong af”
She continued to discuss her condition in several messages she posted in her Instagram stories, explaining that she wanted to be “honest” with the fans about what she had been going through “in the last 4/5 months”.
She recalled initially feeling a “constant burning in her throat” in February and presumed it was due to fatigue from recording her upcoming fifth album. However, a doctor informed her that she had developed acid reflux most likely caused by the steroids she started taking last year to treat the symptoms of Ménière’s disease.
“Acid reflux causes the vocal cords to spasm and cause small blisters,” she explained.
The singer then shared details of how her doctors are trying to help her heal.
“I now have 8 cameras in my nose to watch by 6 different doctors,” she wrote, adding that she had been eating the “6 same foods” for the past three months.
She also tried acupuncture, massage, “soul work” and other healing modalities. “And I still suffer from the same pain every day,” she wrote.
After resting and not speaking or singing for days, her nodules gradually “melted,” the singer said. But the doctors informed her that the nodules would reappear as soon as she started singing again.
Jessie J also said that she and her management team are wondering if now is the time to release a new album. She ultimately decided she wanted fans to hear the new music, but said she planned to limit what she did to promote the album.
Although the singer pulled an official video (released Friday) for “I Want Love”, she revealed that she was “in agony” afterwards.
Despite the hardships she has faced over the past few months, Jessie J is determined to heal. “I’m sure I’ll find the reason for all this soon,” she wrote.
“The truth is, I say it all the time on stage. My biggest lesson in my entire life has been my health. And I’m there. I’m living it. It’s my life and I know I am. am faced with this because I can do it. ” she wrote.
“It could be so much worse,” she added.
Related:
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]