Pop Star Jessie J Opens Up About Pain & Singing “Agony” Causes Her in Health Update

Jessie J says she had to take a break from singing because of nodules that developed on her vocal cords after starting treatment for Ménière’s disease.

The British pop star, 33, posted a selfie video on Friday to Instagram singing in tears her new single, “I Want Love”. In her caption, she explained how her health issues are affecting her singing career.

“I was asked to send a speech therapist a video of me singing something softly, so she could hear my voice … The first song I sang was I want love. Tears”, a- she writes.

The Grammy-nominated artist revealed last December that she was diagnosed with Ménière’s disease, a disorder of the inner ear that can cause severe dizziness, tinnitus and hearing loss, according to the National Institute for Deafness and Other Communication Diseases (NIDCD).

She explained in her post that she had not been able to sing the song since she recorded it due to the pain from the vocal nodules. “Man, it’s been hard not to sing. It’s literally my lifeline and my happiness. Being silent isn’t something I’m good at. Or makes me feel like myself,” a- she wrote, adding. “Lord knows I’m strong af”

She continued to discuss her condition in several messages she posted in her Instagram stories, explaining that she wanted to be “honest” with the fans about what she had been going through “in the last 4/5 months”.

Jessie J called the vocals “my lifeline and my happiness” in a candid Instagram post that detailed her struggle with the nodules on her vocal cords. Getty Images

She recalled initially feeling a “constant burning in her throat” in February and presumed it was due to fatigue from recording her upcoming fifth album. However, a doctor informed her that she had developed acid reflux most likely caused by the steroids she started taking last year to treat the symptoms of Ménière’s disease.

“Acid reflux causes the vocal cords to spasm and cause small blisters,” she explained.

The singer then shared details of how her doctors are trying to help her heal.

“I now have 8 cameras in my nose to watch by 6 different doctors,” she wrote, adding that she had been eating the “6 same foods” for the past three months.

She also tried acupuncture, massage, “soul work” and other healing modalities. “And I still suffer from the same pain every day,” she wrote.

After resting and not speaking or singing for days, her nodules gradually “melted,” the singer said. But the doctors informed her that the nodules would reappear as soon as she started singing again.

Jessie J also said that she and her management team are wondering if now is the time to release a new album. She ultimately decided she wanted fans to hear the new music, but said she planned to limit what she did to promote the album.

Although the singer pulled an official video (released Friday) for “I Want Love”, she revealed that she was “in agony” afterwards.

Despite the hardships she has faced over the past few months, Jessie J is determined to heal. “I’m sure I’ll find the reason for all this soon,” she wrote.

“The truth is, I say it all the time on stage. My biggest lesson in my entire life has been my health. And I’m there. I’m living it. It’s my life and I know I am. am faced with this because I can do it. ” she wrote.

“It could be so much worse,” she added.

