What you didn’t know about some of the Nashville Zoo’s most curious and cautious creatures
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WKRN) – What animal has long legs, a long neck, and a long tongue?
You surely guessed the giraffe!
“Giraffes are very curious and are constantly trying to watch what the guards and staff are doing behind the scenes,” says Jessica Knox, pointing to the giraffe tower at the Nashville Zoo.
Knox offers guided tours with the zoo backstage pass.
“A tower is a group of giraffes. We have a four female tower here at the Nashville Zoo, and we have Masai giraffes. It is one of the largest species of giraffes found in Africa, ”says Knox.
Visitors can see the majestic creatures up close with the “This is how we do the zoo” to visit.
“If you ever go to the giraffe exhibit and see them hanging out in their backyard, that’s where they’re looking,” says Knox as she leads a group backstage.
Tour participants can enter the Giraffe Barn. “They will be able to see how they live, how we take care of them, the area in which we do our training,” continues Knox. “And, come behind our exhibit and feed our giraffe like we do today.”
This year, the zoo welcomed three new female giraffes to join Nasha in the exhibit. Recruits remain shy when it comes to greeting strangers, but not a veteran, Nasha.
“What’s really fun is that giraffes learn by looking at their elders. And so the young women watch Nasha come up and eat, ”Knox explains. “They are slowly getting brave and we hope that at the end of this summer, maybe next year, they will eat lettuce from our guests when we visit.”
Knox says giraffes are very unusual animals and have many unique characteristics.
“In fact, they sleep upright and only sleep an average of 30 minutes a day. I don’t know how they do it, ”she said. Knox adds that Congo, the recently deceased male giraffe, was sleeping with his eyes open.
Giraffes also have interesting anatomy. “They have a heart that weighs up to 25 pounds and it pumps 60 liters of blood through their body every second. That’s 16 gallons of blood.
Knox continues, “They actually have seven cervical vertebrae, just like humans. It’s just that their neck bones are about the size of our skulls. So, they are just beautiful and tall.
No two giraffes have the same spot patterns, this is also the way they camouflage themselves to hide from predators.
Additionally, Knox says, “Giraffes, just like cattle, are ruminants, which means they have four-chambered stomachs, and they regurgitate their food and chew it a second time.”
Many people know that giraffes have 18 inch long black tongues, but they don’t know why. “The reason is that it’s melanin on their tongue to keep them from getting sunburned because they eat 23 hours a day.”
While Knox shares many fun facts about giraffes on the tour, she is also letting people know how the zoo is helping these animals in the wild.
“Now they are currently a vulnerable species. At present, there are only around 32,000 Masai in Africa, ”she said.
The number of giraffes is in decline due to a silent extinction. This means that no one is really talking about the threats they face.
“They are hunted for their tail hair. It’s used for ceremonial purposes, used to make fishing nets, fishing lines, jewelry, things like that, ”she continues. “Plus rhino and elephant poaching, poachers kill giraffe, so they have trophy energy hunting elephants and rhinos.
At the Nashville Zoo, Masai giraffes are part of the Species Survival Plan breeding program. But, currently, they are on a waiting list for a male giraffe due to Congo’s recent death.
“When they have babies, it’s a very long wait for a giraffe calf.” Knox explains, “They’ve usually been pregnant for about 15 months and they give birth to a newborn about 6 feet tall. He’s a very big baby.
Additionally, the zoo donates the money it receives from the behind-the-scenes tour to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation in Africa.
“Giraffes are very important in Africa in their ecosystems, as many animals will look to the giraffe to see if it is safe to drink at the waterhole, as they can see very far – over a kilometer away. round – with their height, so that they can see any potential danger.
Knox advises book your visit on this link before your next trip to the Nashville Zoo.
News 2 has teamed up with the Nashville Zoo to bring you weekly Zoopalooza segments. You can watch them on News 2 on Good Morning Nashville Saturday and here on WKRN.com.
