Prince William ‘threw Harry out’ of Kensington Palace because of Meghan Markle: book

Prince William evicted Prince Harry from Kensington Palace after arguments over allegations Meghan Markle intimidated his staff, according to a book.

The relationship between the brothers was destroyed after staff accused Meghan of bullying in 2018, according to royal biography Battle of brothers, serialized in a British newspaper Time today.

Many colleagues had reported abuse to communications secretary Jason Knauf, including women whom US aid “respected a lot,” according to the book.

In the aftermath, William confronted Harry, but the fierce argument that followed did not resolve the tensions, wrote author Robert Lacey.

Ultimately, it was Prince William, and not his brother, who decided that the Kensington Palace Common Home should be divided, leaving Prince Harry and Meghan to set up a new private office at Buckingham Palace.

Lacey wrote: “William, for her part, was equally convinced of Meghan and the need to withdraw her subversive ‘agenda’ from the operations of the British monarchy, which she did not seem to understand or respect.

“He certainly wanted Meghan to be removed, to begin with, from the hitherto harmonious common home that he and her brother had operated together for nearly a decade. William just didn’t want her or Harry anymore.”

And he quotes a friend saying, “William threw Harry out.”

The household split was announced by Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace in March 2019, but Lacey reports that disagreements have already raged for months.

Prince Harry explained to Oprah Winfrey how Meghan’s relationship with the royal family had deteriorated after the couple toured Australia and the South Pacific in the fall of 2018.

He appeared to suggest jealousy was a factor as he compared Meghan to Princess Diana, who eclipsed Prince Charles in common royal jobs.

Harry told Oprah, “You know, my dad, my brother, Kate and all the rest of the family, they were really welcoming. But that really changed after the Australia tour, after our South Pacific tour.”

He added: “It was the first time the family could see how [Meghan] is at work. “

However, Lacey said the argument between the brothers started before Meghan and Harry left on the tour.

Lacey wrote: “We now know that Princes William and Harry were no longer on good terms before the Sussexes left for Australia.

“The feelings had already ‘changed’, as Harry put it, and drastically. The brothers had parted ways on extremely poor terms, with issues centered on Meghan’s strict treatment and alleged intimidation of her. staff.”

After Meghan and Harry returned from the Australia tour, where they announced she was pregnant with their first child, their press secretary Jason Knauf raised allegations of bullying with a superior.

The Texas-born employee sent an email in 2018 to Simon Case, then private secretary to William, now head of the UK civil service.

Posted in Time days before Oprah’s interview it was written: ‘I am very concerned that the Duchess may have intimidated two personal household assistants over the past year.

“The treatment of X [name removed] was totally unacceptable. “

However, the situation was put more bluntly by a member of Kensington Palace staff quoted in Lacey’s book.

The assistant said: “Meghan introduced herself as the victim but she was the bully. People felt crushed by her. They didn’t know how to handle this woman. They thought she was a narcissist and a complete sociopath – essentially unbalanced. Which was why the two were drawn to each other in the first place – the two damaged goods. “

Battle of brothers claims that Kensington Palace employees who left Meghan and Harry’s service have formed a fraternity which they have dubbed the “Sussex Survivors’ Club”.

Lacey wrote: “The word b [bullying] featured prominently in the accounts of many, with an even more sinister set of initials: PTSD. “

And he quoted a palace aide who said: “I overheard a conversation between Harry and one of his main assistants. Harry was screaming and screaming on the phone. The Sussex team was a really toxic environment. People were screaming. and screamed in each other’s faces. “

Along with Meghan and Harry’s allegations of racism within the Royal Family, one of the most dramatic allegations made to Oprah was that Meghan had become suicidal because of negative media coverage.

She pointed to a story published in November 2018 which claimed that she made William’s wife Kate Middleton cry in front of a bridesmaid dress before her wedding in May 2018.

This article, first published by the The telegraph of the day and later on the front page of The sun, was the month after Knauf’s email to Case alleging Meghan was a bully.

The Duchess of Sussex told Oprah that Kate’s story was fake and that in fact it was the Duchess of Cambridge who made her cry.

Meghan told CBS tell-all that in January 2019 she was having suicidal thoughts, which she told her husband about before a visit to the Royal Albert Hall.

Harry and Meghan left Kensington Palace to set up a new office at Buckingham Palace two months later.

Neither Harry nor Meghan mentioned to Oprah the conversations that took place behind closed doors in the palace during the same period, which centered on the accusation that Meghan intimidated her staff.

Lacey describes Prince William not only siding with his staff in the dispute, but also fearing that his sister-in-law is against the royal institution.

The historian wrote: “Like Knauf, the prince was appalled that his respected staff could have been put in this position.

For William, Knauf’s allegations also clarified something the prince had long believed – that Meghan was fundamentally hostile to the royal system, which she failed to understand as an outsider.

“William wondered if she hadn’t wanted to leave from the start, even dreaming, perhaps, that she could bring Harry back to North America with her.”



Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry depart after attending the Christmas Day church service at Sandringham Estate on December 25, 2018 in King's Lynn, England. Two months earlier, their deputy communications secretary accused Meghan of intimidating her staff.

The book describes how Meghan and Harry’s team denied this interpretation when interacting with Time before the bullying allegations were first made public in March.

However, Lacey wrote that he had never met Knauf and his latest analysis “is based on William’s personal account of these events to a friend of his who then spoke to this author.”

The characterization suggests that the material the acclaimed royal author received was not just a leak from a disgruntled former staff member, but came from William’s circle.

When the bullying allegations were first made, a spokesperson for Meghan and Harry said in a statement: “The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of intimidation and is deeply committed to supporting those who have gone through pain and trauma. She is determined to continue her compassionate work around the world and will continue to strive to lead by example by doing what is right. well and doing what is right.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex declined to comment.

If you are having thoughts of suicide, confidential help is available free of charge from the United States National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Call 1-800-273-8255. The line is available 24 hours a day, every day. The Befrienders Worldwide website lists assisted suicide services around the world.