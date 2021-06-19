Is Luca Disneys calling me by your name?

TThis is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beasts Obsessed, written by senior entertainment reporter Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up here.

No one prepared me emotionally for the final act of Luca.

I can already scan my inbox of emails asking why I’m putting a diary on a good children’s film, but I was still in 2021, at a time when we need to assign calendars to children’s films in order to to be seen. Luca perhaps the most gay thing Disney has ever done.

Luca is a coming out story. When I saw the teaser, I launched my editor, didn’t I Call me by your name? be cheeky. I will never forget what it was like to be in the theater at the Sundance Film Festival, an audience reserved for people standing in front of such a devastating, honest and HORNY gay love story. We were all very lucky that it was snowing that night. We needed a cold shower.

This movie was about a young queer person who was so gifted and so loved, but who didn’t quite understand who he was. It took a perfect man, someone with such swagger, such intelligence and, despite the cannibalism that has entered history recently, so conventionally hot to make him feel like it would be good to be who he is. It’s the thing about going out that is often overlooked: It’s not just announcing who you are, but it’s like you’ll be fine once you do.

In all cases, Luca is a delightfully idiosyncratic Disney / Pixar treadmill film of emotional devastation. For the workshop known for pulling a psychologist’s chair to the idea of ​​what cinema is capable of teaching children about their emotions and their existence, Luca is remarkably simple. What if you realized the version of yourself that makes you the happiest, even if it scares others? What if these people come too?

It is easy to tell the plot of Luca because that’s essentially the plot of Call me by your name, without fishing. Well, there are also sea monsters that become humans once on land and just want to fit in, but the gist is there.

So fascinated by the general vibe of an Italian seaside village, a fish-thing (you try to describe the tail, but also the paws, the creature) is drawn to the shore. There he meets Alberto, who is also a fish, but discovered that they could live like humans on earth, as long as they were not wet. Like an older gay taking a twink to the Eagle for the first time, he opens Luca to a world of possibilities.

I started this assignment by noting lines that I thought were fun to tell in a LOL Luca Does Pixars Call me by your name room. And they are there. First time? Alberto says to Luca. Relax. Breathe. The gay joke writes itself.

But I’ve been so carried away by the life lessons about self-acceptance and a life of otherness that I don’t want to be flippant. This is the phrase that resonated with me, and that of his parents: some people will never accept it. But some will. And he seems to know how to find the right ones.

We talk a lot about what these Disney and Pixar movies tell kids about life’s hardships, about death and depression, anger and fear. But Luca is a movie that tells us that everything will be fine. It’s so simple that it shocked me.

I only live for the owl by Salma Hayeks

I don’t know how to talk about anything this week without talking about the owl. The owl by Salma Hayek. That’s all I can think of.

I don’t understand how we went so long without hearing from Kering, the owl actress who sleeps on her head when her husband is not at home. If I were a publicist, that would be the only thing I would advertise. I would devote my life to it. Salma Hayek’s house owl would be the devotion of my life, and it would do me good.

The reason we all know this now is because Hayek appeared on the She Who Must Not Be Named talk show (her name is Ellen) and talked about it. Apparently, Kering threw up on Harry Styles’ hair once. People make a big deal out of it, like it’s not exactly what they’d do if they saw Harry Styles and his hair in person.

Kathryn Hahn invented walking

There is a video that has been shared repeatedly on social media this week from Kathryn Hahn walking down a hallway. I’m generally skeptical of such viral hyperbole, but in this case, wow. Has mankind walked before? Did hair exist before Kathryn Hahn ruffled it? Never seen such heat.

I heard about Juneteenth because a publicist emailed me four years ago telling me that blackish was producing an episode about it. It’s horrible. (The episode itself is pretty good, and if you’re reading this newsletter for watch recommendations, you should watch it.)

I can’t, shouldn’t and don’t want to monologue about politics and the importance of it all. But maybe, in the list of all the things we find important, make this one?

