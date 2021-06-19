The fight for Muslim representation in Hollywood and the danger of falling behind

Last week, the Emmy-winning actor and star of last year’s musical biopic The sound of metal, Riz Ahmed, made a grim observation. Examining the dismal record of Muslim portrayal in cinema, he made a direct connection between what we see on screen and the treatment or mistreatment of Muslim members of society.

He did so by presenting the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, Missing & Malaligned study. Among other things, this study found that less than 2% of the speaking characters in major films released between 2015 and 2019 were Muslim. He also found that more than a third of these characters were described as “perpetrators of violence”, while more than half were victims.

This is far from the first time that Ahmed has spoken about representation. But with the publication of this study, he and others have sounded the alarm bells about the potential for real-world impact of a lack or negative type of representation of Muslims in the media.

“Isn’t it tragically a math affair that you end up with the slaughter of three generations of one family,” Ahmed asked in afollow-up video shared on Twitter. He was referring to the recent attack in London, Ontario, on a family that investigators say has been targeted because of their Muslim faith.

WATCH | The fight for better Muslim representation in Hollywood: Oscar-winning actor Riz Ahmed is part of the growing struggle for better Muslim representation in Hollywood, in part by commissioning a study into the extent of the problem. [Correction: In this story, the reporter refers to Riz Ahmed as an Oscar-winning actor. In fact, Ahmed is an Oscar-nominated actor.] 2:16

“It is the result of dehumanizing and demonizing representations of Muslims … The industry of Islamophobia is one that measures its cost in blood.”

The report itself had a similar conclusion. The authors wrote that “violence against Muslims online and offline demonstrates dangerous prejudices in the population and real threats to individuals in this community.”

“Although the causes of such violence are complex, the mass media can exacerbate biased views of the Muslim community. In the absence of direct contact, entertainment can provide individuals with information about different groups.”

And in an interview with CBC News, one of the study’s authors, Al-Baab Khan, also expressed concerns about how stereotypes and “tropes of terror” associated with Muslims in the media can influence their treatment. As an example, she pointed out that nearly 75% of the Muslim figures in the study wore religious clothing.

“It’s decisions like this that can really perpetuate seeing Muslims as other, or seeing Muslims as not part of Western cultures,” she said.

Khan and Ahmed aren’t the only ones who think it’s important to increase and improve Muslim representation in the media. CBCNews spoke to three creators about their experiences in the industry and what to do from here.

WATCH | Ali Momen on the tough choices he faced as a Muslim actor: Ali Momen of Toronto got his start playing in a way he now regrets playing “suicide bomber number three” in the 2008 film Traitor. He says it’s an example of how the The film industry has done a poor job of portraying Muslims, which can have real-world impacts. 2:00

Despite his success as an actor both in the film and even ultimately in the play Come from afar Ali Momen of Toronto does not look emotionally at his first major role. While this was a stepping stone in the career he now occupies, it is a bittersweet memory, he says, and speaks to issues endemic to the entertainment industry.

“Looking back, I deeply regret it,” Momen said in an interview, recalling the role. “Looking back, I’m like, ‘I wish I never said yes.'”

This role was that of “suicide bomber # 3” in the 2008 film Don Cheadle. Traitor. Momen’s regret, he says, stems from the fact that those types of roles that portray Muslims as violent or perpetrators of terrorism are vastly over-represented and continue to influence public opinions in the real world.

“Think about this: the belief that we have, that you can walk into a cafe, look into the distance, meet someone and just through a look fall in love and begin the journey of happiness forever,” Momen said.

“[It’s] a construction and an idea of ​​love, of art. And it still lives on in the music we listen to, in the movies we see, in the books we read.

“So if art can teach us to love, art can indeed teach us to hate.”

Momen, left, appears alongside the cast of Come From Away. Momen says an unfortunate decision early in his career led him to only accept roles he could be proud of. (Cylla von Tiedemann / Mirvish Productions)

Since this role in Traitor, Momen says he’s had similar experiences, but has since decided to only accept gigs and accomplishments he can be proud of.

It’s because there are so few opportunities for positive portrayal, he says, that negative examples do so much damage.

“It alters you,” he said. “And even when there is a Muslim representation that is not terrorist or infamous, it is exoticized.”

WATCH | Negative on-screen representations have real-world consequences, says filmmaker Maissa Houri: Ottawa filmmaker Maissa Houri says she quit auditioning for roles due to the stereotypes she faced in the industry as a Muslim woman. Instead, she started making her own films. 1:16

Ottawa filmmaker Maissa Houri says it’s something she knows well. Although she describes herself as a “non-practicing Muslim,” whenever she went out for auditions, she said she was only selected for two types of roles.

“It evolved, you know, from terrorist roles to refugee roles,” Houri told CBC News. “So last year most of my auditions in the Middle East were refugee roles, almost like 99% of them were refugee roles.”

To keep pace, she had to check with her mother about what false accent she should be putting on, while also yearning to see more people like her on screen.

“There is no one on TV like me,” she said. “I never felt represented watching anything, and it was frustrating, you know, I’m not a covered Muslim, and there’s none of that.”

It is an “all Muslim or MENA” experience [Middle Eastern and North African] actor ”, she will testify. So instead of continuing to audition for roles, she began to create her own and publish her own web series,Dirty love.

But in addition to her desire to see people like her on screen, Houri says it’s important to increase diverse portrayals of Muslims for the sake of those who otherwise don’t interact with or know any Muslim people. .

“People who have never met a Muslim before, they’ll watch the news and they’ll watch these movies or TV shows,” she said, “and that’s what they think. we are the enemy. “

WATCH | Consul General Zaib Shaikh on the importance of media representation: Prior to becoming Canada’s Consul General in Los Angeles, Zaib Shaikh starred in the Canadian television comedy Little Mosque on the Prairie. He says reports like the one released by the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative confirm what many Muslims already know more needs to be done to improve representation. 1:46

Before Zaib Shaikh became Consul General of Canada in Los Angeles, he too was an actor. He starred and later became a consulting producer for the 2007 Canadian sitcom Small mosque in the meadow.

Prior to its release, the show garnered extensive coverage because, as the New York Times wrote , he asked “if Canadians and Americans can laugh at the daily hardships of those many see as an imminent threat.”

Although the show was successful, for Shaikh it was bittersweet.

“It continues to have its legacy and reverberations, but it was a lonely place,” Shaikh said, as it was one of the only shows to “push the boundaries of what it meant to be. . a Canadian community “.

Shaikh, left, appears alongside the cast of Little Mosque on the Prairie as they accept the Canada Award at the Gemini Awards in Regina in October 2007. (Geoff Howe / The Canadian Press)

But despite the show’s success, problems persist.

“Obviously it wasn’t enough, and nothing really happened because of the reverberations,” he said. “Because if that was the case, we wouldn’t have these reports showing such glaring disparities in representation.”

He is now working more behind the scenes, including helping to create the Canadian Creative Accelerator, an initiative that aims to support Canadian creators at BIPOC in Los Angeles through mentorship and financial support.

Shaikh said programs like this and reports like the Annenberg Study are essential in continuing to change the course of representation.

“It’s so important to realize that, yes, change is imminent and change is happening,” he said.

“We need information like this because it actually proves what those of us feel, know and have experienced before.”