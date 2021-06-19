Proximity to grandparents could breed contempt – The Denver Post

Dear Amy: My 46 year old daughter Janet has had a difficult life. One of his children was born

with serious illness. It was traumatic for all of us to take care of this child during the years she held onto life. Most of all, Janet suffered, forced to leave behind a very promising career as she stayed home nursing her child around the clock.

My husband and I fought desperately to move the 1,000 miles to be near them to answer their cry for help, but the Great Recession made it impossible for us to sell our house. The best we could do was take two and three week trips every two months. We have worked on many projects to improve their living conditions and help their two other children.

Fast forward 14 years. We were finally able to sell our house in order to move a few miles away from them. We were shocked to learn that Janet had told others that she hoped we wouldn’t move near her. She refuses to discuss it with me.

She might fear that we are too domineering. When she was a child, we often had to twist her arm to enroll in art classes or go to camp. Apparently it was too much.

It is true that we hold strong opinions and express them, but we have always respected the decisions Janet and her husband made.

Although we treat them like the adults they are, apparently they can’t help but feel like the children they were.

Their lingering grief complicates everything.

During this time, all the mistrust spread over our two grandchildren, denying us any closeness.

Is there something to do?

Grieving grandmother

Dear Grandma: Yes, you can change. If you’ve been overly domineering or opinionated in the past, you should stop being overbearing now.

You should develop your own interests and friendships. Attend your grandchildren’s school events, but don’t twist their arms to do what you want them to do. Get to know them on their terms, if possible.

Even though you have been very involved in the life of this family, I trust that you really have no idea what they went through.

Do your best to be a humble, supportive and positive presence.

Dear Amy: I am a 20 year old female with little interest in fashion or makeup. I like a pretty dress and a pretty hairstyle every now and then, but since the start of the pandemic, I haven’t felt the urge or need to put on makeup or dress.

My wardrobe consists mainly of jeans, t-shirts and hoodies.

I know I’m not a fashion mogul, but it’s my style and I feel comfortable with it.

My two closest friends are very fond of clothes and fashion. I think they both have a great personal style and still look great. However, they often try to interest me and push me to change my style.

The offers to give me a makeover started out as fun and laid back, but now these ongoing offers irritate me and seem patronizing.

When we take pictures, they say things like “Take off your hair!” Or “Take off your sweatshirt.” Come on, be cute. It pissed me off and I can’t help but take these comments as insults, as if they think my appearance needs to change.

How can I convey my feelings to them without making noise?

Am I just hypersensitive?

Not fashionable and unhappy

Dear Old Fashioned: Your friends behave like two adorable little bullies.

I suggest you take off your hoodie and be brave enough to make a splash.

On your next group Instagram session, play your anti-style and have some fun. Tell them, as many times as it takes: I think you’d both look great in jeans and a T-shirt. But I accept that you like the way you look. Me too. It’s your style. But I will be me. So please stop trying to force me to be different from who I am.

Dear Amy: Thank you for suggesting that Concerned Daughter turn to her mother’s doctor for help in getting her mother to stop driving.

I have had this difficult conversation with many of my elderly patients. I consider it my duty to continue to take care of them and offer them precise and honest recommendations, even when it is difficult to do.

Grannies GP

Dear GP: Thank you very much for this supportive response.

(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, PO Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)