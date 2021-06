Joans Collins tells Piers Morgan she had an abortion at 26 because “it would have ruined her life”

LADY Joan Collins revealed how she had an abortion at 26, but has “no regrets” for doing so. The 88-year-old actress is expected to reveal it all tonight in ITV’s Piers Morgans Life Stories. 3 Joan Collins reveals abortion she had in her 20s to Piers Morgan Credit: Rex Speaking candidly about her incredible life, viewers will see her opening up to Piers about a layoff in her twenties. In a preview of tonight’s show, she tells the former GMB host: “I had an abortion. It would have been the death of my career, and I was 26 by then. “I was a feminist before the word was heard and I will do what I thought was right for me. “It would have been wrong to do that. It would have ruined my life, it would have ruined my life.” 3 Joan also admits that she doesn’t know how to use a vacuum cleaner. Credit: Getty Images – Getty Asked by Mr Morgan if she had a “tinge of regret,” the former Dynasty star replied, “No, not one.” In a lighter moment, viewers will see her admit that she can’t use a vacuum cleaner and last ironed in 1957. The actress even compared today’s complex devices with the dizzying array of controls in a jet cockpit. 3 When asked on a new episode of Piers Morgans Life Stories if she could iron it, Joan replied, “Iron? No, I wouldn’t know how ‘ Credit: Getty Images – Getty To Piers’ question if she could iron, Joan replies: iron? “No, I wouldn’t know how. I don’t know how to use a Hoover. I’m not proud of that, it’s like being in front of a 747. But Dame Joan insists she is washing herself at the Belgravia house in central London, which she shares with her fifth husband Percy Gibson, 56. Exclusive RETURN FOR MOR Piers Morgan RE will return to GMB after dramatic release, says Lorraine Kelly MUCKY CASE Amanda from our Yorkshire farm ‘is bubbling over’ after failing to buy a property BROKEN! Bake Off star mortified as show bosses call her for wearing VERY rude badge pinch of time Kate Garraway yelled at ’embarrassing’ mistake but turned out to be right SUNNY SUNNY BBC Breakfast’s Carol Kirkwood, 59, reveals ‘very romantic’ secret boyfriend Exclusive MAKE A BBC secretly sacked Stacey Dooley as host of Glow Up after starring in Clairol commercials She said: I put them under the tap and I have a little brush, and then I put them in the thing that dries them. We don’t have hot and cold race staff, you know. “It’s just Percy and me. Joan appears in Piers Morgan’s Life Stories Tonight, on ITV at 9 p.m. Dame Joan Collins, 87, slams 2021 Oscars ceremony saying “it didn’t look like anyone was having fun”







