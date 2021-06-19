Matt Damon vows to return to Ireland after pandemic

Actor Matt Damon said he plans to bring his family back to Ireland when the pandemic ends and also recalled how his lockdown was lowered last year at a local bathing spot in Dalkey during confinement makes him a national hero.

Damon and his family were forced to stay in the seaside village of Dublin when the lockdown was put in place in March 2020 while in Ireland to shoot Ridley Scott’s new film The last duel.

Damon pictured with two of his temporary neighbors, Jessica Berry (10) and Ashleigh Berry (12), in Dalkey last year Image: @mummycooks

Speaking via video link at Dalkey Book Festival, which currently takes place practically from the village, he told host David McWilliams: “We made a deal the two times we left Ireland saying that we will come back and finish the movie and then we can travel.

“We were planning on taking a trailer all over the country. We had all these big plans, and then the second time it was directly blocked again, and then we had to leave.

“So we made a deal with the kids that when this is all over, we’ll go back and do our trip… We all really want to do it, we felt comfortable there.. The. town is so beautiful and we just walk to Killiney Hill, walk to Mugs (local cafe) and have a coffee. “

He added: “It was simply the best… I even had a pint at Finnegan’s before they closed. Like the day before the lockdown, I went there and drank a pint, then it was literally closed the rest of the six months that I was there, but Lucy [his wife Luciana] and I had a pint of it. “

Damon, who is currently in Byron Bay, Australia, where he is filming Thor: Love and Thunder, was asked by McWilliams about his lockdown swim at a local swim spot and how his now iconic SuperValu bag elevated him to the status of proud son of Eire.

“I was so surprised by all of this. Listen, if any of us Hollywood guys knew, you would see everyone coming up with those Supervalu bags wandering around trying to get their picture taken. .

“But no, I didn’t know… it wasn’t even like a paparazzi hit or anything, because there wasn’t. It was just someone I was with. took a picture, and I was holding the bag. I mean when you live there, this is where you do your shopping. “

During the video interview, he also opened up about how he met his wife, Luciana, while out on a night out in Miami.

“I really saw her through a crowded room. And I swear to you, there was a beam of light around her. I was with a bunch of guys on a movie crew. Saturday our night off … I was going where everyone else was going and they went to that place and she was a bartender there.

“And when I saw her, there was really that light… She said to me afterwards” it was just the light in the room, you fool… It was in 2003. , so that was before iPhones and phone cameras, people had these, remember, winding up little digital disposable Kodaks?

Damon with his wife Luciana

“So people would come up to me and take pictures and stuff. And the manager [Hank] said ‘you could go stand behind this bar’ which I thought was great because that woman was there. And so I walked in behind the bar and the very first thing she ever said to me was ‘you can’t be here’. . . we’ve spent 18 years together now.

“So I guess I’m glad I didn’t listen… she had a pretty bad opinion of celebrities, because she said most of them came and were arrogant, and none of them gave tip and they were shitty customers… .she said ‘okay, well, if you can be back here, you have to work’.. that was great, because i used to run a bar before … so I just started really berating all the customers.

“It was all those slick Miami guys, with their Saturday night duds, going up and being bigwigs. And then I started insulting them about how little they gave. So they started paying. , taking the $ 5 bill back and pulling out $ 100 bills so I made all the bar staff a lot of money that night which was good because she kept talking to me. She was like, okay, I see you have a real function here. So you can come bartender with me anytime. “

Damon added that he hoped to attend the Dalkey Book Festival in person next year.

The Dalkey Book Festival continues today and tomorrow. Tickets are priced at € 50 and are available on dalkeybookfestival.org. Ticket holders will have access to the entire festival and will be able to watch all events until July 20.