Joseph Fiennes surprised to be recognized | Entertainment





Joseph Fiennes thinks he “emanates the dreadful spirit” from his character in “Handmaid’s Tale”. The 51-year-old actor is amazed that he’s still known as the Fred Waterford series villain when he’s on the move, even when his face is almost entirely covered in a mask and dark glasses, but he’s also relieved that they can separate him from his alter ego and not try to attack him. He said: “Strangely enough, it happens even when I wear a mask and sunglasses, which is very strange. Sometimes you hear someone mumble, ‘Blessed be the fruit, and you think how the hell have it. have they succeeded in this? “But I guess I have to emanate that horrible spirit from Fred – I don’t know what it is! I bring people in but they love the show and can see the concept that I’m an actor playing a role – they don’t come and hit me in the face there and then! “ However, Joseph admitted that some fans were “upset” to see him perform daily chores such as shopping. Speaking on ‘The Jess Cagle Podcast’ he said: “But I get a lot of people who think I’m someone in politics or someone they may have heard of for the first time and they don’t really know who it is. “They can be very upset seeing me with a shopping cart and a beard and it’s like they know something is wrong and you see they are very upset about it. The actor is in awe of his co-star Elisabeth Moss, who has also stepped behind the camera for the show’s fourth season, and believes there is nothing she can do. He said: His work ethic is off the charts. I was expecting her to pick me up at three in the morning and take me to the set and do my hair and makeup before she started to perform! There is nothing she cannot do. “What was wonderful about being led by Lizzie is that there is such a trust, a trust that has been built over four years, so we have formed a great, close relationship and she understands the narrative from the inside out. fills. “She’s a brilliant communicator and in the four years I’ve known her she’s never lost it. She’s always been encouraging and no matter what time of day or night she exchanges emails for improve things, improve the scene. “There were a few times when I got upset and emailed Bruce [Miller, showrunner] or Lizzie and the response was immediate. “I think she’s going to become one of the great American directors as well as an actress if she wants to.

