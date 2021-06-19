Meghan Markle’s children’s book “The Bench” is a NYT bestseller





Meghan Markle’s children’s book, “The Bench” became a bestseller within a week of its release.

The book was originally a poem for Prince Harry and developed into a picture book in its own right.

“The Bench” was published on June 8 and topped the New York Times children’s picture books list.

Visit the Insider home page for more stories. Less than a week after its release, Meghan Markle’s children’s book “The Bench” is a New York Times bestseller. As Insider previously reported, the picture book is all about a father-son bond seen through a mother’s eyes. The book started out as a Father’s Day poem for Prince Harry, but has evolved into a book filled with “moments of love and experiences shared between a diverse group of fathers and sons.” according to Archewell, the organization the Duke and Duchess of Sussex founded in 2020 and named after their first child, Archie. Markle’s book quickly earned its No. 1 spot on the New York Times best-selling children’s picture books list. Celebrating, a letter was posted on the Archewell website thank readers for their support.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their son Archie.

Toby Melville / Pool / Samir Hussein / WireImage





“Although this poem began as a love letter to my husband and son, I am encouraged to see that its universal themes of love, representation and inclusiveness resonate in communities around the world,” writes Markle in the letter. “In many ways, the pursuit of a more compassionate and just world begins with these core values,” the letter continues. Likewise, to represent another facet of masculinity based on connection, emotion and gentleness is to model a world that so many would like to see for their sons and daughters. The book, illustrated by Christian Robinson, was released on June 8 in partnership with Random House Children’s Books in the United States; Books on the tundra in Canada; and Puffin in the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, India and South Africa. Markle started writing the book two years ago in June 2019, shortly after her son Archie was born in May. The book features watercolor illustrations that aim to resonate “with every family, no matter what makeup, as much as mine,” Markle said in a press release. Throughout the book, readers will spot Harry and Archie feeding the family’s chickens at their home in Montecito, California. Readers will also spot Markle and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, the couple’s first daughter born on June 4, in the pages of the book. “Christian has layered beautiful ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life,” Markle previously said. “This representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to represent this special bond through an inclusive lens.”

