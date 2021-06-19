‘This Is Us’ actor spotted again in Greenwich directing CT Netflix movie





Scene… Actor Justin hartley was seen at Tony’s house at the JHouse in Riverside last week. The “This Is Us” actor is nearby filming of the Netflix family drama “The Noel Diary”, based on the bestselling novel by Richard paul evans. Actor Jacques Remar, who portrayed Richard, the love interest of Kim cattrall the character of Samantha Jones in “Sex and the City” is alongside Hartley. The film, directed by Charles Shyer of “Father of the Bride” fame, will be shot at Remo’s Pizza on Bedford Street in Stamford on June 28 and also in New Canaan at Town Hall, among other locations in Connecticut. Hartley was also spotted having dinner at the Eastend in Greenwich with his wife, Sofia Legs.

Scene… Television and publishing personality Martha stewart from Katonah, NY, was seen eating corn on the cob at Truck Restaurant in Armonk, NY, with an unidentified young man last Wednesday night.

On stage… Westport Country Playhouse will feature live comedy shows through Friday, June 25, in partnership with the Fairfield Comedy Club’s third annual Connecticut Comedy Festival, which takes place statewide this summer. Some of the actors who will take the stage at the Playhouse will be Mike Birbiglia, Gilbert Gottfried, Harrison Greenbaum, Jessica Kirson and Dan Soder. All ticket buyers (aged 18 and over) must certify that they are fully immunized on the date of the show or receive a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the performance. The concession stand will sell food and drink – no BYOB. For more info and tickets, go to www.connecticutcomedyfestival.com/tags/westport-country-playhouse. Scene… Actors Woody harrelson and Justin theroux were seen last Monday in White Plains, NY, where they were filming in the Westchester County Office Building. They star in the Watergate series for HBO called “The White House Plumbers”, based on public records and the book “Integrity” by Egil “Bud” Krogh and Matthieu krogh. The five-part series also stars actors Domhnall Gleeson (“Classes”), Lena headey (“Game of Thrones”), Kiernan Shipka (“The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”), David Krumholtz (“The devil”), Gary Cole (“Veep”) and Kathleen turner (“Body heat”). At work…

Abilis Inc., the Greenwich-based nonprofit that serves more than 800 people with special needs and their families, will operate and staff the Island Beach concession stand this summer. The concession stand, run by Greenwich native Heather brown, will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. With over 30 years of restaurant experience, Brown also operates The Café at the Greenwich Library and Abilis Gardens & Gifts. Abilis will bring items from Upper Crust Bagel Company, Happiness Is Back Country Market & Café and Arcuri’s Pizza & Salad. Shearwater Coffee Roasters will provide coffee.

Over there… The famous Chick-Fil-A chicken sandwich chain has submitted applications to open a new restaurant in Fairfield at the former location of Joe’s American Bar & Grill at 750 Post Road. “I’m not ashamed to say that no man I’ve ever met was my father’s equal, and I’ve never loved a man so much.”

– Hédy Lamarr

Happy fathers day And that’s it for now. Later… Do you have any advice? Saw a celebrity? Email Susie Costaregni at [email protected]

