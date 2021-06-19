20 photos of royal grandfathers with their grandchildren





Sam Levenson once said about the relationship between grandparents and grandchildren: The reason grandparents and grandchildren get along so well is that they have a common enemy. Vicious but somehow true. There is a bond between grandparents and grandchildren that is somehow charming and almost exclusive to the bond that binds them; the parents. Ideally, grandparents and grandchildren find a way to be friends and accomplices. Like in these pictures of royal grandfathers with their grandchildren, for example. While the nature of the monarchy is correct most of the time, the rules seem to be bent for grandchildren. One of the best examples of this is the Duke of Edinburgh, who died in April at the age of 99. His eight grandchildren all paid homage to a man who was known around the world as the Queen’s longest reigning husband, but to them he was simply their grandfather. Prince Harry wrote in a touching post about Prince Philip that he was saying goodbye to my grandfather: barbecue master, joke legend and cheeky to the end. Prince Philip was certainly not the only grandfather in the royal family, but he set the bar high. Just like its predecessor. The king and his little heir – / AFP / Getty Images King George VI looked so proud of his little heir Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace in 1951, who looked like he was telling his grandfather a hell of a story. Christening of the princess Fox Photos / Hulton Royals Collection / Getty Images King George VI looked adoringly at Princess Anne at her baptism in 1950; as the father of a daughter himself, he was probably very happy to have a granddaughter. Family holidays ullstein bild Dtl./ullstein bild / Getty Images King George VI spent time with Prince Charles and Princess Anne at Balmoral, the royal family’s summer vacation home in Scotland, in 1951. Sadly, the proud grandfather didn’t spend much time. time with his grandchildren because he was going to die in 1952. Convey the love of the horse Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library / Getty Images Prince Philip immediately became a grandfather, it seems. Watch how happy he is to ride the Royal Windsor Horse Show with Princess Anne’s two children, Peter and Zara Phillips. Small ducks in a row PA Images / PA Images / Getty Images Princess Anne trails behind as adorable little Peter and Zara follow in their grandfathers’ footsteps like little ducks in a row. Visit Zara Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library / Getty Images Prince Philip visited his granddaughter Zara at the school in Port Regis for a short walk in the park. Holidays with grandfather Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library / Getty Images Prince William has spent many Christmas parties at Sandringham with the Royal Family, and he and Prince Philip looked elegant to attend church with Princess Diana in 1990. A pillar of strength Princess Diana Archives / Hulton Royals Collection / Getty Images When Prince William and Prince Harry lost their mother, Princess Diana, in 1997, they were asked to walk behind her coffin. Prince William would have refused; unless his grandfather, Prince Philip, walks by his side. He was clearly a pillar of strength for his grandsons on that horrible day. Share a laugh Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images On Queen Elizabeth’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012, Prince Philip shared a laugh with Prince Harry. Never too old for a kiss Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images Prince William kisses his grandfather Prince Philip at a memorial to Princess Diana in 2007. Driving Prince Philip Owen Humphreys – PA Images / PA Images / Getty Images Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth brought Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice to a memorial for Princess Diana in 2007. Any excuse to go out with the grandchildren Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, daughters of Prince Andrew, spent quality time with Prince Philip during the 2012 Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations. A royal vacation Joe Giddens – PA Images / PA Images / Getty Images Prince Philips’ youngest granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor, daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, appears to be having a great time walking with him in Sandringham in 2017. A place of honor Danny Martindale / WireImage / Getty Images Prince Edwards’ son James had the place of honor between Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip at Trooping The Color 2015. Too bad it was apparently so loud. All eyes on George Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images Prince Charles became a grandfather when Prince George was born, and during a polo match in 2015 he couldn’t take his eyes off him. So proud. Chat with grandfather Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images The action might have been in the sky at Trooping The Color 2016, but young Prince George, eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, captivated his grandfather, Prince Charles, on the balcony. Look how excited he is. The Christmas tradition continues BEN STANSALL / AFP / Getty Images Prince Charles was joined by Princess Charlotte at Sandringham over Christmas 2019. The tradition continues. still love these kids James Devaney / WireImage / Getty Images Prince Philip worships Princess Charlotte and Prince George at Trooping The Color 2017. Another royal baptism in the books WPA Pool / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images Prince Charles attended the christening of his grandson Prince Louis in 2018. Farewell to the future king Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images Prince Williams’ youngest son Prince Louis bade farewell to his smiling grandfather Prince Charles during Trooping The Color 2019.

