Entertainment
20 photos of royal grandfathers with their grandchildren
Sam Levenson once said about the relationship between grandparents and grandchildren: The reason grandparents and grandchildren get along so well is that they have a common enemy. Vicious but somehow true. There is a bond between grandparents and grandchildren that is somehow charming and almost exclusive to the bond that binds them; the parents. Ideally, grandparents and grandchildren find a way to be friends and accomplices. Like in these pictures of royal grandfathers with their grandchildren, for example. While the nature of the monarchy is correct most of the time, the rules seem to be bent for grandchildren.
One of the best examples of this is the Duke of Edinburgh, who died in April at the age of 99. His eight grandchildren all paid homage to a man who was known around the world as the Queen’s longest reigning husband, but to them he was simply their grandfather. Prince Harry wrote in a touching post about Prince Philip that he was saying goodbye to my grandfather: barbecue master, joke legend and cheeky to the end.
Prince Philip was certainly not the only grandfather in the royal family, but he set the bar high. Just like its predecessor.
