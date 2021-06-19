Athletes, actors pay tribute to Milkha Singh

Milkha Singh, the sprinting legend whose exploits have earned her the nickname “The Flying Sikh”, died of complications from COVID-19 on Friday.

Milkha’s death garnered tributes from various figures in public life, including sports and entertainment.

This included former World Long Jump Championships bronze medalist Anju Bobby George, who finished fifth at the 2004 Athens Olympics, as well as current track and field athletes including Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra and Muhammed. Anas.

Heartbreaking to hear that the flying Sikh legend Milkha Singh sir is no more. The nation will always remember you sir and seek inspiration in your life forever. TO TEAR APART #MilkhaSingh Mr. pic.twitter.com/wnASq5QUUf Hima (my jai) (@ HimaDas8) June 18, 2021

A huge loss for the sport of athletics today. Have a good rest #MilkhaSingh of. Anju Bobby George (@ anjubobbygeorg1) June 18, 2021

We lost a gem. He will always remain a source of inspiration for every Indian. That his soul rests in peace pic.twitter.com/7gT2x8Bury Neeraj Chopra (Neeraj_chopra1) June 18, 2021

Really shocked by the disappearance of the legend Milkha sir. You will always have a very special place in my heart. The Flying Sikh will live forever. TO TEAR APART Mohammed Anas Yahiya (@muhammedanasyah) June 18, 2021

The Indian Athletics Federation described Milkha as a “Titan”.

A Titan who raised the profile of athletics in a young nation, his insightful observations on Indian sport will be missed. His imposing heritage will continue to inspire generations of young Indians. Rest in peace legend – @ Adille1 AFI President pic.twitter.com/jtLKaGM2Bc Indian Athletics Federation (@afiindia) June 18, 2021

Current and former athletes from other sports have also recognized the impact of Milkha.

Rest in peace our very own Milkha Singh ji ‘Flying Sikh’. Your passing left a deep void in the hearts of every Indian today, but you will continue to inspire generations to come. pic.twitter.com/ImljefeUEN Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 19, 2021

A hero, an inspiration, a legend. His legacy will live on for generations to come. Rest in peace, Mr. Milkha Singh. Jasprit bumrah (@ jaspritbumrah93) June 18, 2021

We might not have seen you compete, but every time we ran fast when we were kids we were running ‘like Milkha Singh’. And for me, it will always be the legend that you leave behind. You didn’t just run, you inspired. Rest in peace, sir. #MilkhaSingh pic.twitter.com/SbwrqJJHx9 Sunil Chhetri (@ chetrisunil11) June 19, 2021

The big man #MilkaSingh ji left us in the body, but Milkha’s name will always live on as being synonymous with courage and willpower.

What a man. My sincere condolences to his family. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/AW2FbM3zg1 Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 19, 2021

I had the honor to meet you and you have blessed me so many times .. the kindest and warmest RIP Milkha Singh sir .. a legend like you will be missed in the world .. #MilkhaSingh Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 18, 2021

the largest in India @Olympic Games runner. Shook the world in the 60s with its competitive spirit despite the most limited facilities. He took the word determination and willingness to compete to another level. The respect. God bless your soul. Condolences to @JeevMilkhaSingh & family pic.twitter.com/oiJlkdK6fh Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 19, 2021

Actor Farhan Akhtar, who played Milkha in the biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (Run, Milkha, Run), wrote a note and shared a photo of himself with Milkha.

Other actors, as well as industrialist Anand Mahindra, also paid homage to the legend of athletics.

The Flying Sikh may not be with us in person anymore, but his presence will always be felt and his legacy will remain unmatched … An inspiration to me … an inspiration to millions of people. Rest in peace Milkha Singh sir. Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 18, 2021

Incredibly sad to learn of the disappearance of #MilkhaSingh ji. The only character I forever regret not having played on screen!

May you have a golden race in paradise, Flying Sikh. Om shanti, sir Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 19, 2021