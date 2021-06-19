Entertainment
Athletes, actors pay tribute to Milkha Singh
Milkha Singh, the sprinting legend whose exploits have earned her the nickname “The Flying Sikh”, died of complications from COVID-19 on Friday.
Milkha’s death garnered tributes from various figures in public life, including sports and entertainment.
This included former World Long Jump Championships bronze medalist Anju Bobby George, who finished fifth at the 2004 Athens Olympics, as well as current track and field athletes including Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra and Muhammed. Anas.
Heartbreaking to hear that the flying Sikh legend Milkha Singh sir is no more. The nation will always remember you sir and seek inspiration in your life forever. TO TEAR APART #MilkhaSingh Mr. pic.twitter.com/wnASq5QUUf
Hima (my jai) (@ HimaDas8) June 18, 2021
A huge loss for the sport of athletics today. Have a good rest #MilkhaSingh of.
Anju Bobby George (@ anjubobbygeorg1) June 18, 2021
We lost a gem. He will always remain a source of inspiration for every Indian. That his soul rests in peace pic.twitter.com/7gT2x8Bury
Neeraj Chopra (Neeraj_chopra1) June 18, 2021
Really shocked by the disappearance of the legend Milkha sir. You will always have a very special place in my heart. The Flying Sikh will live forever. TO TEAR APART
Mohammed Anas Yahiya (@muhammedanasyah) June 18, 2021
The Indian Athletics Federation described Milkha as a “Titan”.
A Titan who raised the profile of athletics in a young nation, his insightful observations on Indian sport will be missed. His imposing heritage will continue to inspire generations of young Indians. Rest in peace legend – @ Adille1 AFI President pic.twitter.com/jtLKaGM2Bc
Indian Athletics Federation (@afiindia) June 18, 2021
Current and former athletes from other sports have also recognized the impact of Milkha.
Rest in peace our very own Milkha Singh ji ‘Flying Sikh’.
Your passing left a deep void in the hearts of every Indian today, but you will continue to inspire generations to come. pic.twitter.com/ImljefeUEN
Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 19, 2021
A hero, an inspiration, a legend. His legacy will live on for generations to come. Rest in peace, Mr. Milkha Singh.
Jasprit bumrah (@ jaspritbumrah93) June 18, 2021
We might not have seen you compete, but every time we ran fast when we were kids we were running ‘like Milkha Singh’. And for me, it will always be the legend that you leave behind. You didn’t just run, you inspired. Rest in peace, sir. #MilkhaSingh pic.twitter.com/SbwrqJJHx9
Sunil Chhetri (@ chetrisunil11) June 19, 2021
The big man #MilkaSingh ji left us in the body, but Milkha’s name will always live on as being synonymous with courage and willpower.
What a man. My sincere condolences to his family. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/AW2FbM3zg1
Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 19, 2021
I had the honor to meet you and you have blessed me so many times .. the kindest and warmest RIP Milkha Singh sir .. a legend like you will be missed in the world .. #MilkhaSingh
Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 18, 2021
the largest in India @Olympic Games runner. Shook the world in the 60s with its competitive spirit despite the most limited facilities. He took the word determination and willingness to compete to another level. The respect. God bless your soul. Condolences to @JeevMilkhaSingh & family pic.twitter.com/oiJlkdK6fh
Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 19, 2021
Actor Farhan Akhtar, who played Milkha in the biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (Run, Milkha, Run), wrote a note and shared a photo of himself with Milkha.
Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 19, 2021
Other actors, as well as industrialist Anand Mahindra, also paid homage to the legend of athletics.
The Flying Sikh may not be with us in person anymore, but his presence will always be felt and his legacy will remain unmatched … An inspiration to me … an inspiration to millions of people. Rest in peace Milkha Singh sir.
Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 18, 2021
Incredibly sad to learn of the disappearance of #MilkhaSingh ji. The only character I forever regret not having played on screen!
May you have a golden race in paradise, Flying Sikh. Om shanti, sir
Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 19, 2021
How can my generation explain what Milkha Singh meant to us?
He was not just an athlete. For a society still suffering from the insecurities of post-colonialism, it was a sign that we could be the best in the world. Thank you, Milkha Singhji, for placing this trust in us. Om Shanti
anand mahindra (andanandmahindra) June 18, 2021
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]