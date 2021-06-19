Dame Joan does not regret her decision (Photo: ITV)

Dame Joan Collins does not regret having an abortion at 26, claiming the pregnancy would have been the death of my career.

The Dynasty actress frankly discussed her decision to terminate a pregnancy with Piers Morgan on the latest edition of his ITV Life Stories series, which is due to air Sunday.

Dame Joan, now 88, was engaged to Warren Beatty at the time and believed having a baby would have ruined her life.

She said: I had an abortion. It would have been the death of my career, and I was 26 at the time.

Of course I hesitated but I realized that if I was going to have a child I was going to be able to raise her correctly and I believed very strongly that I was responsible for my body.

I was a feminist before the word was heard and I will do what I felt was right for me. It would have been wrong to do that. It would have ruined my life, it would have ruined my life.

The actress was engaged to Warren Beatty (Photo: Earl Leaf / Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images)

Asked by Piers if she regretted her decision, Dame Joan replied: No, not one.

In 1959, when Dame Joan was 26, abortion was not legal in the United States, with women frequently having to resort to illegal procedures.

At the time, Dame Joan was one of 20th Century Fox’s biggest stars, starring in films like Island in the Sun, The Wayward Bus, and The Girl in the Red Velvet Swing.

She met Beatty, then 22, in 1959 in Hollywood, and wrote about their relationship in her book Passion for Life: While I wasn’t madly in love with Warren, he and I were actually quite compatible, even though he needed to have sex. several times a day, which often exhausted me

We continued to play Happy Families and soon after, Warren offered to me, presenting me with a large gold ring studded with pearls.



The actress sat down with Piers Morgan (Photo: ITV)

However, they decided to quit after two years.

Dame Joan then welcomed two children, Tara, now 57, and Alexander, now 55, with second husband Anthony Newley, and daughter Katyana, now 48, with third husband Ron Kass.

The Benidorm star has been married to her fifth husband Percy Gibson since 2002, and she gave insight into their domestic life while speaking to Piers.

Dame Joan joked that she hadn’t ironed since probably 1957 and said: I don’t know how to use a vacuum cleaner. I’m not proud of that, Piers. Our vacuum cleaner feels like it’s on the front of a 747.

She added: I do the dishes. I put them under the tap and I have a little brush and I brush them and then I put them in the thing that makes them dry.

To be fair, if we were Joan Collins, we would also avoid vacuuming and ironing.

Piers Morgans Life Stories airs at 9 p.m. on ITV this Sunday.

MORE: Chris & Rosie Ramsey Reveal An Inconvenient X-Rated Podcast Name Our Son Can Read Now He Keeps Asking What Sh ** ged Means



MORE: Sky Newss Kay Burley Says She Was An Idiot About Violating Covid Rules: Thought I Was Covid Compliant, I Wasn’t

