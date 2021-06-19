Bollywood celebrities who earn crore but choose to live in rented homes





Celebrities who live in rented apartments | Photo credit: Instagram Highlights Ali Fazal and Richa Chadda moved to a new location in 2020 Katrina Kaif reportedly owns a penthouse in Bandra, Mumbai Jacqueline Fernandez lives in Priyanka Chopra’s former apartment in Mumbai An important aspect of the celebrity lifestyle happens to be where celebs live, whether in their own mansions or in apartments in affluent localities. Where they reside often provides insight into their personal lives and what they like to surround themselves with. Celebrities might choose to live in places with an indoor and outdoor gym, swimming pools, terraced gardens, or high-tech equipment. One of those things sort of indicates what they like to do in a day with their family or more otherwise. In addition to providing insight into his lifestyle, where you live is also an indication of your financial well-being. For most people, the more they earn, the more they start to live in better places. However, in the case of some Bollywood bigwigs, this notion is not true. Despite making millions of dollars with their films and endorsing the best brands, these celebrities chose to stay in rented apartments. Can you guess who they are? Well, in case that isn’t the case for you, we’ve listed the celebrities who live in apartments they don’t own. Richa Chadda and Ali Fazal Soon to be married Richa Chaddha and Ali Fazal moved into a new apartment in 2020. According to reports from Squar Feat India, the couple paid a high rent of almost 3 lakh rupees (for each month) which then increased over the course of the year. of the second and third year. Katrina kaif Katrina Kaif is said to have an apartment for which she pays 15 lakh. Currently, the actress resides in her penthouse in Bandra. Sunny Leone Reports suggest that Sunny Leone previously rented Celina Jaitly’s penthouse and was living there with her husband Daniel Weber. According to the latest news, the Splitsvilla hosts live in Juhu. Nawazuddin siddiqui In an interview with the Hindustan Times in 2014, Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed that he was happy to live in a rented apartment. Since then, there has been no news to suggest the actor has moved to a new location. “I’m happy to live in a rented house. The difference between an actor and a star is the budget and the overall presentation of a film,” he said. Hrithik Roshan Katrina’s co-actor in Bang Bang, Hrithik Roshan, also follows the same path as her and lives in an apartment for which he is said to have paid Rs 8.25 lakh per month. Hrithik is a neighbor of Akshay Kumar, did you know that? Read here. Photo credit: Vogue / Bjorn Wallander Jacqueline Fernandez Jacqueline Fernandez had been looking for a home for some time now. The actress has finally found her place in Priyanka Chopra’s former apartment in Mumbai. It would be an apartment facing the sea with a balcony and she pays the hefty rent of Rs 6.78 lakh per month for it.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos