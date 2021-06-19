Better performance of the versatile actor

Actor and motivational speaker Ashish Vidyrthi is best known for his work in 11 different languages ​​in the film industry. His first outing was Drohkaal, for which he won a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1995. While the actor was a year older, here are the actor’s best performances.

Drohkaal

In 1994, this Hindi-language crime drama film directed and produced by Govind Nihalani demarcated India’s fight against terrorism. The film explores the topics of the mental and psychological trauma that honest police undergo in their fight against ruthless terrorists. Ashish played the role of the mastermind of Commander Bhadra and won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin

The 1996 Sudhir Mishras thriller stars Tara Deshpande and Nirmal Pandey and Ashish in the lead roles. The entire plot of the film takes place over a single night. Ashish, who played the antagonist Ramanbhai in the film, won the Star Screen Award for his role.

Pokiri

The Telugu action thriller directed by Puri Jagannadh stars Mahesh Babu and Ileana D’Cruz, Prakash Raj and Ashish in leading roles. Ashish plays the character of Sub-Inspector Pasupathy in the film which revolves around a local moron whose killer instincts earn him not only the disapproval of his girlfriend and the enmity of a corrupt cop, but also the attention. of a sought-after gift. The film remained the highest-grossing Telugu film for three years until it was overtaken by Magadheera in 2009.

Ghilli

The Tamil-language sports action film directed by Dharani and produced by AM Rathnam was a remake of the Telugu-language film Okkadu (2003). Ashish played the character of Deputy Police Commissioner Sivasubramaniam who constantly berates his son, a Kabaddi player, for his lack of interest in studies and his love for kabaddi. The film lasted more than 200 days at the box office.

