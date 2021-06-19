Entertainment
Baltimore Symphony Orchestra announces free summer concert series – CBS Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WJZ) – The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra announced its free, in-person summer concert series on Wednesday.
The concert series will begin on July 8 and end on July 30. Although tickets are free, they will need to be reserved in advance. Tickets will be available June 22 at BSOmusic.org/Summer.
The concerts will take place at venues in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Montgomery County and Howard County. Four of the shows will take place at Oregon Ridge Park in Baltimore County.
“We are delighted to welcome the Baltimore Symphony back to Oregon Ridge for not one, but four weeks of free summer concerts,” said Johnny Olszewski, Baltimore County Director. “The return of the BSO Free Summer Concert Series for these in-person performances is another sign that we continue to make progress in our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are proud to support BSO’s efforts to deliver those cherished concerts. for families of all ages.
The BSO said each show’s program includes a brass ensemble performing Copland’s Fanfare for the common man, Joan towers Fanfare for the rare woman, “Superman March” by John Williams and Olympic Marching Band, and Sousa The Thunder under the direction of Associate Conductor Nicholas Hersh and Assistant Conductor Jonathan Rush.
In Strathmore on July 23, musicians from BSO will perform a single concert of string chamber music.
If free concerts are your thing (how not?), Here is the program.
July 8 at 7 p.m. – Oregon Ridge Park
July 10 at 7 p.m. – Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (interior)
July 14 at 7 p.m. – Josephy Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (interior)
July 15 at 7 p.m. – Oregon Ridge Park
July 16 at 7 p.m. – Boordy Vineyards (doors open at 5 p.m.)
July 22 at 7 p.m. – Oregon Ridge Park
July 23 at 7 p.m. – The Patio Stage at Strathmore (special chamber show)
July 23 at 7 p.m. – Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (interior)
July 28 at 7 p.m. – Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (interior)
July 29 at 7 p.m. – Oregon Ridge Park
July 30 at 7 p.m. – Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (interior)
This story was originally published on June 16, 2021.
