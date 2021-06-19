Vidya Balan on encountering “sexism” in Bollywood

From ‘Kahaani’ to ‘Tumhari Sulu’ and now to ‘Sherni’, Vidya Balan’s work has always spoken for itself. However, the actress talks about her struggles in the industry and how she has been subjected to “sexism” in Bollywood.

During her last interview, the ‘Sherni’ actress revealed, “I think we face sexism all the time, and not just through men, even women. Sometimes we do that to sexism too. other women. I think misogyny is so intrinsic to the patriarchal mentality that we’re all steeped in that it’s hard to get rid of easily. I still face it today, sometimes. It annoys me. , but of course it’s a lot less now than before. All around me I see people dealing with sexism. Not everyone is even aware that they are saying something bad, most of the time .

She remembers how she was forced to adjust her filming dates according to the convenience of her male counterpart and how it didn’t matter even though she was the star of the film.

In her latest film ‘Sherni’, Vidya takes on the role of a forestry official, a job that is seen as a man’s field of work. However, being the zealous and prolific actress that she is, Vidya rose to the challenge and took on the role with vigor and passion.