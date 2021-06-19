Actor Blanchett sees pandemic as an opportunity to reflect on the plight of refugees





LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) – This year's World Refugee Day provides an opportunity to reflect on the uncertainty faced by people forced to flee their homes, says Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett as the world is grappling with the unpredictability of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Australian actor, a goodwill ambassador for UNHCR, the United Nations Refugee Agency, said the annual June 20 event took place during a time of "challenge and reflection." "We have been forced to deal with the uncertainty and, of course, the situation in which the majority of refugees live year after year," Blanchett told Reuters in an interview. "There's kind of an opportunity… to reflect on how we've handled the uncertainty and maybe put ourselves in the shoes of mothers and fathers, doctors and lawyers who have been, through no fault of their own. on their part, displaced and have lived with, often for more than 18, 19 years, in this state with which we have been dealing for 18 months. " World Refugee Day honors those who have been forced to flee their homes due to conflict or persecution. This year's theme calls for greater inclusion of refugees in health, education and sport systems. "Unfortunately, even with COVID, conflicts have continued around the world," said Gillian Triggs, UNHCR's deputy high commissioner for protection, in the joint interview. "What we are trying to talk about … is to support host countries to enable people to be included in access to education, children in school, family members in work, but of course, especially in this time of COVID, access to health and vaccines, "Triggs added. In its annual report released on Friday, UNHCR said the number of people forced to flee their homes due to conflict, persecution and human rights violations had doubled in the past decade to reach 82.4 million in the last decade. end of 2020. L2N2NY1MV In her role at UNHCR, Blanchett visited Lebanon, Jordan and Bangladesh, and addressed the United Nations Security Council on the Rohingya refugee crisis. "There has been a lot of fear-based rhetoric around the notion of forcibly displaced people, inside or outside their own country," she said. "I think World Refugee Day couldn't have been a better time because we can really reflect on how we can collectively build a stronger, safer and more humane world and being inclusive is a superhuman power." Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian Editing by David Holmes

