Revisiting Bhaag Milkha Bhaag – Bollywood’s first sports biopic about a “living” legend

The pressure to be the first can be intense. Yet the legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh was no stranger to these territories – no, Milkha Singh was the pioneer, the original pioneer, he was the first to fly, with his feet barely touching the ground, rising in spaces where no one had done before. The country’s first and only gold medalist in athletics at the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games over 400 meters, Milkha Singh is a legend even beyond the tracks.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s 2013 award-winning national film, directed by Farhan Akhtar – Bhaag Milkha Bhaag recounts the life of Milkha Singh and walks behind him as he ran to glory and into our hearts to make a permanent home. With roots in Govindpura, Pakistan, Singh’s life was strewn with trauma and loss and the Sikh, taking the rails, changed the course of his own life, leading him to fame and touching life. of millions of people by becoming the pride of the country.

By investing in careful research, Ompraskash Mehra and screenwriter and lyricist Prasoon Joshi undertook the arduous task of making a biopic about a living sportsman – the first of its kind in Bollywood history. While the concept of sports films was not a niche area – there was Lagaan (2001), there was Chak De! India (2007) and there was of course Paan Singh Tomar (2010), yet no one had biopic on a living legend of the sport before the Mehra-Joshi duo turned to Milkha Singh. And who better than the Flying Sikh to be the first subject of such a representation on the big screen?

Earn rave reviews, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, in its very essence is a deeply inspiring story that lasts just over three hours. Filled with exciting moments – those who will see the strings of your sentimental side drawn to those where the inner patriot proudly beams to one where the notes of the sarangi, the voice of Javed Bashir and Shreya Ghoshal or Siddharth Mahadevan will add the necessary magic to the tale of Fairies of Milkha Singh.

Shaping the narrative of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag



Farhan Akhtar in the movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013)

The publication of Milkha Singh’s autobiography – The race of my life, which was co-written by daughter Sonia Sanwalka, first appeared in 2013. Instantly sparking a reaction, this captivating but simply written autobiography captured the natural attention of Bollywood, constantly on the hunt for the next big story. Interestingly, Milkha Singh agreed to sell the rights to her biopic for just a Re 1 coin note that dates back to 1958 – the year Singh made history by winning the Commonwealth Games gold medal and was announced his arrival on the international circuit. .

However, even with the rights in place, the job of telling the life story of someone already alive is not easy, the margin for error is ripe, and you need to be extra careful. Prasoon Joshi, in numerous interviews, has revealed the hard work that motivated the scriptwriting process. In order for any biopic to be successful and to properly capture the person, the narrative style takes top priority. While Farhan Akhtar went through rigorous training to simply fit Milkha Singh’s larger-than-life shoes, Mehra and Joshi began to create the perfectly Bollywood sports drama with the legend himself guiding them through the process of script and filming with his invaluable contributions.

“It took me almost three years to write the screenplay. It was about uncovering deeper truths and feelings – those that may have been in Milkha Singh’s subconscious but had not been expressed. C ‘was like being a psychoanalyst and a writer at the same time “, Prasoon Joshi had mentioned in a commercial standard interview. Although the definition of an actor is to fit easily into another’s shoes, Farhan Akhtar’s transition to the role of the Flying Sikh was a painstaking but very rewarding process in the end. If one is to read Milkha Singh’s autobiography after watching the film, the moving images that flow from it are very likely to beautify the mind, providing a visual representation of the scenes contained in the book. “Honesty with the person’s DNA was paramount when writing the script as it delves deep into his mind and also explores his character in a multidimensional way, infusing the imagination into reality. The challenge was to hold onto the authenticity of the real character with the writer’s point of view and creating a delicious balance between reality and drama. Dramatization is important because it is the medium’s need. But staying true to the character while building scenes, his responses and making sure there are no wrong notes is what my attempt was in writing, “said Prasoon Joshi in the same interview. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag indulges his cinematic freedoms, adds drama at will to accentuate Milkha’s greatness, punctuates him with sweet and tender moments, grabs him with heartbreaking and intensely patriotic portions and finally, adds plenty of dollops of inspiration to sculpt. the story of this legend.

Milkha Singh – the epic hero from the ground





Bhaag Milkha Bhaag – Movie Poster

At a time when the country’s sporting infrastructure was at its best during the early post-independence years, Milkha Singh, barefoot, turbaned, shook the dust and rose from the earthy ground – a very visceral material, raw, tainted, imperfectly perfect all-too-human hero. He wasn’t a Beowulf or a Siegfried, his epic touch entangled in his journey, haunted by the horrors of Partition trauma and the 1960 Olympic heartbreak, here is a post-independence hero India desperately needed.

At Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Farhan Akhtar does an incredible job capturing the stature of Milkha – a hero of epic proportions in his own right. From the opening scene which shows the 1960 Rome Olympics race where Milkha missed a medal with a mustache, placing fourth in the standings, to the flashback edits of Partition where the symbolic title comes from – the film chooses the most beautiful and raw moments of Milkha Singh’s career and brings them to the screen.