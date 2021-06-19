NEET against student and state interest: Tamil actor Suriya calls for NEET 2021 to be canceled





NEET Exam 2021 | Latest news and updates | Photo credit: Representative image After the chief minister, famous Tamil actor Suriya also spoke in favor of canceling the NEET exam. Calling this unfair to students from disadvantaged backgrounds, Suriya said exams like NEET are against the interests of students and the state. He even said that the exam “ruins the future of students.” In an official statement, the popular Tamil actor said that “a level playing field for rich and poor in education, having a common entrance exam is against social justice”. He also added that NEET was against the interest of students from disadvantaged backgrounds. “An exam like NEET is not only against the interest of the student, but also against the interest of the state”, explains the actor. He also called for all education to be put on the state roll and for all political parties to unite for the cause. The statement comes as Chief Minister MK Stalin has asked for public opinion regarding the review and its impact. Retired judge AK Rajan was appointed to a committee that would assess the impact of NEET on the admission of students to medical courses. NEET 2021 Meanwhile, State health minister reminded students to continue preparing for the medical entrance test. While the previous notice indicated that NEET 2021 would take place on August 1, many expect the NTA to postpone the review. With the developments in the state, many in the state of Tamil Nadu are now confused with the outcome. Tamil Nadu has strongly opposed the national cum admission test or NEET since it was recommended in 2013 and implemented in 2016. After intervention by the Supreme Court, NEET became the only exam for entry for all medical and dentistry courses in the country, including public and private colleges in 2017. The scope of NEET was further extended in 2020 to also include admission to AIIMS and JIPMER MBBS programs in the country.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos