REEL TALK: ’12 Mighty Orphans’, a unique outsider story | Culture & Leisure

Who needs another football outsider story? We do. We all do.

Based on Jim Dent and Lane Garrison’s book and the real-life events of the Mighty Mites, Ty Roberts, co-writer and director of the film, brings us 12 Mighty Orphans, a heartfelt story of what it means to be a family and support each other. others, regardless of adversity.

Set in 1938, Rusty Russell (Luke Wilson) arrives in a barren, impoverished area near Fort Worth, Texas with his wife and daughter reluctantly. Always looking on the bright side, they spy on the huge institution of the Masonic Home for Orphans which will be their new home.

Meeting Frank Wynn (Wayne Knight), the warden of the facility, and the gregarious resident doctor, Doc Hall (Martin Sheen), it’s obvious that there are problems ahead.

Russell, summoned to the orphanage by Doc, will not only teach math and science but will also be the coach of a non-existent football team.

The rat-infested and dilapidated family quarters are a far cry from their former home in Pennsylvania, but Russell’s immediate commitment and dedication cannot be swayed, even in the midst of building a completely inexperienced team, often non-compliant and gross.

Wynn, an abusive boss with ulterior motives for running this house, is despicable with his tentacles of greed that stretch far and wide, especially when he tries to thwart the success of Russell and the boys.

Russell has his own story and his own demons to deal with as he strives to connect and help these forgotten second-class citizens. He’s a World War I veteran and he suffers from PTSD, and we have flashbacks in his life, witnessing the additional atrocities that in many ways are helping him reach these rejected children.

Over time, love, and a common goal, the boys become a family with Doc and Russell as surrogate fathers, even though the odds are stacked against them.

Sonys 12 Mighty Orphans starts off with what looks like a stereotypical Disney twist. Told by Sheen, it’s an ode to the storytelling of years gone by, but it also helps accentuate the era of the story.

Initially, Russell seems too good to be true; he is kind, compassionate and understanding to an exponential degree. Plus, Wynn is a caricature of a villain who you can almost see chuckling as he does his heinous act.

Luckily, those over-the-top performances and performances wear off quickly, and a more realistic and heartfelt story comes to the fore.

The story takes us through the 1938 football season, when the team went without shoes, lacked equipment and got pummeled in their first game. Always taking the road and finding a way to work with what he has, Russell, credited with creating the first broadcast training in football, thinks outside the box to help the boys capture something they have forgotten. for a long time: hope.

Victory after victory, they become a great team, but there is always someone looking to beat them. It’s a classic story, but it’s one we’re completely invested in as we sit on the edges of our seats for the finale.

With every Cinderella story, we know the arc of it. There are trials and tribulations, but in the end good triumphs over evil. This story may not be different, but the obstacles encountered certainly are.

Co-writers Dent and Kevin Meyer also take the time and care to give each of the characters a story and backstory with unique personalities. Attention to these details connects us, the viewer, to every element of the film. The end result and ending is not what you would expect, which makes for a more dramatically powerful story.

Wilson’s low-key performance gives Russell’s character a deeper and more complex personality. It’s a delicate balance, but Wilson seems to relate directly to his role.

Sheen is also finding the right path as he too could have gone too far one way or another to give Doc Hall a more comedic and less believable performance, but he doesn’t. We are dear to him and we also encourage him to overcome his tragedies.

It is the story of boys, orphans and each of them, perfectly molded to represent real young people, allows us to really know them.

Jake Austin Walker (Hardy Brown) takes the lead in this group, the most openly troubled character in the group, and arouses incredible empathy as we watch him struggle with his inner demons. Jacob Lofland (Snoggs), Slade Monroe (Wheatie), Sampley Barinaga (Chicken) and Woodrow Luttrell (Leon Pickett) are all notable characters in this group of connected misfits.

12 Mighty Orphans is a familiar story with its own unique elements reminding us of the definition of family in its truest form. The film contains many lessons, which can never be repeated too often, and all of which will leave you satisfied and hopeful.

While the film has a rough start, the road quickly smoothes out to give us an entertaining and enjoyable story. Make sure to stick around to meet the real kids and find out what happened to them.

Reel Talk rating: 3 stars