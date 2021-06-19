Drake or “Bole Chudiyan”? This Desi Instagrammer Adds Bollywood Flair To Viral Dance Videos





In December 2018, a video of Ranveer Singh dancing at Padmaavat made people laugh and went viral on Facebook. The catch was that the Bollywood actor wasn’t dancing to the song Khalbali from the movie, but the song was PSY’s famous Gangnam Style. People loved it and it was the first viral video for Ankit Chauhan aka OyeAnkit, who was then working as a video editor at The Viral Fever, an Indian internet video company. Over the past few months, Ankits’ Instagram videos feature viral dances along with clips from popular TV and movies, remixed with a Bollywood tune of her choice. Pairing the steps with the music, it edits them in such a way that the lost music and videos come to life together in a fun and original way. Social media users love Ankits’ videos so much that every remix video meme goes viral and none of them has less than 500,000 views. The most viewed video on his Instagram profile is of Dennis Kyere and Isaac Kyere dancing, twin dancers from Germany. In the video, the Kyere brothers can be seen dancing to Bole Chudiya from the Bollywood film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The remix video has 47 million views, four times the combined views of the original video posted by the Kyere brothers. In another of his remixes, he placed Shahrukh Khan’s Tumse Milke Dil Ka Jo Hai Haal with Main Hoon Na on a fun clip from the popular TV series Friends, in which one of the main characters, Ross’s cousin, Cassie. , comes to visit friends and everywhere. she leaves, everyone looks at her, opening her hair in wonder. The video has over a million views. The second most viewed video on OyeAnkits’ Instagram profile is again the Kyere twins dancing to Deta Jai ​​Jo Re from the 1998 Bollywood blockbuster Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan. The immensely popular song is sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik among other singers. In another video, Michael Scott from popular American sitcom The Office dances to the recently released Parmish Vermas Meri Marzi. The song, whose lyrics declare his freedom of choice, fits Michael’s character and his acting perfectly and sounds genuinely funny. One user commented saying she fell off her chair laughing while watching the video. Another Bole Chudiyan remix featured Roseylucci and Samantha Grace’s viral dance video. The video ended up making the original artists laugh and Roseylucci shared it on her Instagram profile crediting OyeAnkit. One of the commentators pointed out that the remix was a great fit. Dilip Kumar also had the privilege of appearing in one of Ankit’s magical remixes. In the video, Dilip Kumar is seen dancing to My Dil Goes Mmmm by Saif Ali Khan star Salaam Namaste. Dilip Kumar’s original dance video is taken from another classic Nain Lad Jai Ha song from the 1961 movie Gunga Jumna. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

