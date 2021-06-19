Connect with us

Why Aatish Taseer predicts the inevitability of the Bollywood and Modi showdown

Published

21 seconds ago

on

By


Aatish Taseer is a British author of Indian descent | Twitter / @ AatishTaseer
Text size:

Can Bollywood survive Modi? Aatish Taseer predicts heartbreaking showdown

Narendra Modi’s government and ruling BJP are using powerful tools to restrict creative freedom in Bollywood, especially the influence of Muslims, who have an outsized presence in the industry, wrote Indian-American author Aatish Taseer , reports ThePrint.

Complex manufacturing, R&D, risks, losses Bharat Biotech explains why Covaxin is expensive

Bharat Biotech said its vaccines for the private sector are sold at a significantly higher price than governments and large supply agencies only for fundamental business reasons, reports Himani Chandna.

Why there is little room for nutrition in India’s booming junk food market

Nestlé recently recognized that over 60 percent of its food and drink products are unhealthy. Studies have also found a link between a decrease in vitamin D level and frequent consumption of instant noodles, writes Ray subhasree.

Prashant Kishors lunch gives Modi’s rivals a taste of 2024

A large anti-BJP alliance minus Congress for 2024 is not a bad idea. But a pre-ballot umbrella of parties with influence of over 300 seats can be a formidable entity, theoretically, writes. DK Singh in its Politically Correct section.

Condom makers in India must innovate and look beyond textures and flavors

Despite free and subsidized condoms, overall condom use remains low in India at 5.6%, according to the National Family Health Survey, writes Arijit gosh.

YourTurn / SubscriberWrites: Why people will vote for Modi and BJP again in the next general election

Indian public believe second wave of Covid was a force of nature and no other party would have handled it better than the Modi government, writes Divakar gosh.

