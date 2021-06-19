Why Aatish Taseer predicts the inevitability of the Bollywood and Modi showdown





Text size:

A-

A + Can Bollywood survive Modi? Aatish Taseer predicts heartbreaking showdown Narendra Modi’s government and ruling BJP are using powerful tools to restrict creative freedom in Bollywood, especially the influence of Muslims, who have an outsized presence in the industry, wrote Indian-American author Aatish Taseer , reports ThePrint. Complex manufacturing, R&D, risks, losses Bharat Biotech explains why Covaxin is expensive Bharat Biotech said its vaccines for the private sector are sold at a significantly higher price than governments and large supply agencies only for fundamental business reasons, reports Himani Chandna. Why there is little room for nutrition in India’s booming junk food market Nestlé recently recognized that over 60 percent of its food and drink products are unhealthy. Studies have also found a link between a decrease in vitamin D level and frequent consumption of instant noodles, writes Ray subhasree. Prashant Kishors lunch gives Modi’s rivals a taste of 2024 A large anti-BJP alliance minus Congress for 2024 is not a bad idea. But a pre-ballot umbrella of parties with influence of over 300 seats can be a formidable entity, theoretically, writes. DK Singh in its Politically Correct section. Condom makers in India must innovate and look beyond textures and flavors Despite free and subsidized condoms, overall condom use remains low in India at 5.6%, according to the National Family Health Survey, writes Arijit gosh. YourTurn / SubscriberWrites: Why people will vote for Modi and BJP again in the next general election Indian public believe second wave of Covid was a force of nature and no other party would have handled it better than the Modi government, writes Divakar gosh. Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it India needs free, fair, uninhibited, interrogative journalism even more as it faces multiple crises. But the news media are in a crisis on their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time. ThePrint employs the best young reporters, columnists and editors. Supporting journalism of this quality requires smart, thoughtful people like you to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here. Support our journalism







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos