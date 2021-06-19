Victorias Secret rethinks sexy with profit margins in mind





Under the Victoria’s Secret plan for shedding your image as a peddler of male lust is an age-old business strategy: increasing the number of buyers like your brand and increasing profits usually follows. The retailer has taken a lot of punches over the past few years. There have been continued criticisms that his marketing objectified women. And then the former CEO Les Wexner’s ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have further damaged the brand. But despite all this, the major problem for the larger unit of L Brands Inc., which also owns Bath & Body Works, did not see large drops in revenue as its customers mostly hung on to them. The biggest problem turned out to be relying on a lot of discounts to sell items. This weighed on profitability as the entire parent company gross margin decreased by approximately 8 percentage points from 2016 to 2019. “We will be looking for new clients,” said Martha Pease, who was appointed director of marketing at Victoria’s Secret last year as part of a management overhaul. “And that will drive the demand that new customers will have for our brand. “ More than Equality The retailer’s marketing overhaul, announced this week, expands what it defines as sexy, including highlighting plus-size and transgender models. The Angels, a group of scantily clad mannequins, have retired. He also enlisted seven prominent female celebrities, including football star Megan Rapinoe and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, to vouch for the channel and shape its revitalization. “Ultimately, the notion of uplifting the brand and creating an image that customers will pay for is what drives sustainable margins,” said Simeon Siegel, analyst at BMO Capital Markets. When a brand claims it’s important, it becomes more sought after, and then it’s easier to convince buyers to spend more, he said. “An investor would much prefer to see a dollar spent on marketing rather than promotion.” Modification of the structure It’s a big bet for a brand that is entering a new era. Later this year, the plan is for Victoria’s Secret create their own public company. This will only increase the pressure to show he can win over Gen Z, whose oldest members are in their early 20s. This cohort says they care more about what a brand stands for than previous generations. The shift may already be running. In recent earnings calls, executives at L Brands said the lingerie chain had cut promotions. Even though Victoria’s Secret has been embroiled in controversy over the past few years, it has maintained high customer loyalty, according to the company. And some of those fans, who made it a dominant force in women’s clothing, may be alienated by the change in aesthetics and the adoption of issues, such as LGBTQ rights, that the brand had historically avoided. “There might be people who don’t like it,” said Raul Martinez, who became Victoria’s Secret Creative Director in January and has a teenage daughter. “We have to have ethics, and we have to be on the right side of history in a way.” One bright spot for investors is that this new strategy provides a clear message about what the retailer plans to do once it is established, said Gabriella Santaniello, founder of retail consultancy A-Line Partners. “It gives them hope that they’re actually going to turn around, ”Santaniello said. “It’s a great opportunity for them. – With the help of Kim Bhasin Before he’s here, he’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

