Boston Symphony Orchestra to Resume Live Performances





In a move that is sure to strike a chord with music fans, the Boston Symphony Orchestra on Friday announced plans to reopen Symphony Hall and resume in-person performances for a full season starting in September. The BSO will open the season 2021-2022 on September 30 after an 18-month hiatus from live performances due to the coronavirus pandemic, music director Andris Nelsons sharing the podium with award-winning Boston Pops conductor John Williams for a program featuring soloist Anne -Sophie Mutter. The program will feature Beethovens Consecration of the House Overture, the work that opened the orchestra’s inaugural concert in 1881. The reopening concert will also include the Boston premiere of a new work from Violin Concerto No. 2 by Williams and Bartok’s Orchestral Concerto. The season which runs until next April also features a new cycle of six major works by Richard Strauss; a cycle of five Beethoven concertos with soloist Mitsuko Uchida; orchestral works by Berlioz, Brahms, Ives, Mahler, Prokofiev, Rachmaninoff, Still and Stravinsky; and world premieres by Julia Adolphe, HK Gruber and Kaija Saariaho and American premieres by Unsuk Chin and Jorg Widmann. To celebrate the reopening of Symphony Hall, the BSO will also present a free community concert on October 3 with Nelsons, Williams, Keith Lockhart and Thomas Wilkins. The orchestra is currently completing updates to the Symphony Hall air filtration and ventilation system to meet or exceed the standards recommended by healthy building experts. While the BSO will not require masks, social distancing or proof of vaccination for the upcoming season, there will be no intermission for the first seven weeks as a precaution. Masks and distancing are still recommended for unvaccinated clients, following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The BSO will also continue to monitor health conditions and make changes to procedures if necessary. Subscription renewals for the new season go on sale July 19 and single tickets on August 30.

