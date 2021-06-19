Before Father’s Day Watching Bollywood’s 50+ Fittest Dads





Before Father’s Day, watching over 50 B-town dads Gone are the days when, after a certain age, actors no longer cared about their appearance and physical form. In fact, many stars have proven that they age like fine wine. So, before Father’s Day, we decided to take a look at some of the fittest Dads in Tinsel Town. These Bollywood stars have proven that age is just a number and as long as you work hard on yourself. Ahead of Father’s Day, here are the 50+ fittest dads in Bollywood Akshay Kumar OG Khiladi Akshay Kumar from Bollywood strongly believes in staying active and in shape. He devoted himself to martial arts and instead of a modern gym lifestyle, he is more traditional in his fitness routine. Suniel Shetty Since he was 50, Indian actor Suniel Shetty has undergone a visible physical transformation. He took his fitness journey seriously and made some changes to his diet and workout routine which allowed him to lead a healthier lifestyle. Today, he is one of the fittest fathers of the Hindi film industry. Anil kapoor Anil Kapoor is one of the fittest fathers in Bollywood and is often referred to as the man who refuses to age. He often shares photos and videos from his home workout on Instagram. His children, Sonam, Rhea and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor often shower him with love on social media for his commitment to fitness. Saif Ali Khan Saif Ali Khan may not be on social media, but he certainly has countless fan pages dedicated to his every move. The actor likes to keep his workout routine private. Instead of sweating at the gym, he enjoys taking a walk to exercise. In an interview with Filmfare, he shared, “Walking is a great form of exercise for the whole body and it’s an indispensable part of my fitness routine. I think walking is not just rewarding. physically, but also a great stress reliever. When I’m pressed for time, plugging in some great music, putting on my walking shoes and going for a walk is the easiest thing to do. “ Aamir Khan Mr. Perfectionist’s fitness routine comes from the role he takes on. He has undergone a massive transformation for his films. Shah Rukh Khan King Khan of Bollywood also likes to keep a low profile when it comes to fitness, but he maintains a healthy routine. He is the proud father of three children.







