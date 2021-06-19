Veteran Bollywood stars express grief over Milkha Singh’s disappearance





The late legendary athlete Milkha Singh (Image source: Twitter) New Delhi [India], Jun 19 (ANI): Social media has been inundated with messages of condolence since the news of track legend Milkha Singh’s disappearance. Veteran Bollywood celebrities have also expressed their grief over the legend’s passing. Singh, who was 91 when he breathed his last, died at 11:30 p.m. Friday in Chandigarh. He had tested positive for COVID-19 in May of this year. Calling it ‘the pride of India’, Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter account and wrote: “In grief .. Milkha Singh dies .. pride of India .. a great athlete .. a plus great human .. Waheguru di Mehr .. prayers. “ Veteran star Anupam Kher also wrote a heartfelt tribute to the former Indian sprinter on his Twitter account which read: “Do you consider yourself Milkha Singh?” When a person becomes a phrase, he becomes a symbol of his greatness. I had the privilege of meeting Milkha Singh ji a few times. Very few people receive such generosity. It is a symbol of inspiration for all ages. were and will be. om Shanti! “ Superstar Shabana Azmi, whose son Farhan Akhtar played the role of the athlete in his iconic biopic ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ also tweeted: “Legendary sprinter RIP #Milkha Singh ji.” Anil Kapoor recalled meeting the icon at his home and shared invaluable photos of their meeting on Twitter. The candid footage shows Anil, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar happily posing with Singh and his wife. “Milkha Singh ji welcomed us to her home and his lovely wife gave us the most unforgettable aloo parathas I have ever had… He was truly an amazing athlete, a phenomenal host and most of all an amazing human being. .. will be truly & deeply missed … “he wrote next to the pictures. Earlier today, the bereaved family announced the death of the former Indian sprinter, also known as the Flying Sikh, in a statement. “It is with extreme sadness that we would like to inform you that Milkha Singh Ji has passed away. He fought hard but God has his ways and maybe it was true love and companionship that our mother Nirmal Ji and now dad is deceased within a matter of 5 days, ”the family said. The story continues The former Indian sprinter had tested positive for COVID-19 last month and was in isolation at his home in Chandigarh before being admitted to the ICU of the Postgraduate Institute of Education and Health Hospital. medical research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh. The legendary athlete was a four-time gold medalist at the Asian Games and champion of the 1958 Commonwealth Games. He is still the only Indian athlete to win gold in the Asian and Commonwealth Championships. He received the Padma Shri, India’s fourth highest civilian honor, in recognition of his athletic achievements. He is survived by a son and three daughters. His son Jeev Milkha Singh is also a renowned golfer. Singh’s wife and former Indian Women’s National Volleyball Team captain Nirmal Milkha Singh died of COVID-19 at the age of 85 on June 13. (ANI)

