Tearful Hamptons ‘squatter’ in New York says ‘I have to find a place’: report

The wife of a Cantor Fitzgerald executive tearfully denied claims his family was exploit the protections linked to the pandemic to avoid eviction from a $ 5 million Hamptons mansion, according to a report released Friday.

“I don’t squat, I just try to keep my children with a roof over their heads,” said Stephanie Pion, 39. daily mail in the alley of the Maison du Moulin à Eau.

The Post revealed on Tuesday that Pion and her husband Paul Pion were facing charges for refusing to vacate the premises after their $ 10,000-per-month lease expired on May 31, even though they would have an apartment in Manhattan.

A source familiar with the case also likened the situation inside to “an episode of Hoarders'”, the reality show about people who obsessively fill their homes with goods and court papers, one assessor describes as saying that “the house was in a mess, and the occupant was insane.”

Stephanie told the Mail: “There is no truth to what they are saying.”

“I don’t have an apartment in town. I’m not a billionaire, or whatever people say to me,” she said.

“The house is a very clean house. But I am a normal person.”

Undated photos of the interiors of the “Bauhaus-inspired” houses obtained by the Mail show it to be neat and clean, but with different furnishings and decorations than those seen in a current listing on the Corcoran website.

Video obtained by The Post shows the interior cluttered with mounds of clothing piled on top of furniture and strewn across the floor, and a hallway partially blocked by a rolling clothes rack.

A source who was inside the house added: “The place was full of shit. I couldn’t even walk through the garage, it was full of shit. There were piles of clothes all over the room, On the ground.”

“It was a $ 5 million house, not a little Cape Cod. It was really weird,” the source added.

Stephanie Pion told the Mail that she and Paul, described in court documents as Cantors’ “ultra-wealthy” senior managing partner and administrative director, had considered buying the place from owner Damian Krause, but that the ‘deal had failed.

“He wanted to do it, a trade, and I said, being a nice person, okay, no problem. And then he didn’t put a dime into it,” she said.

Stephanie added: “All I’m asking is a little more time. Because I need to find a place.”

Last month, the state legislature extended until August 31 a moratorium on the eviction of tenants who claim to have financial or medical hardship caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

The Suffolk Supreme Court lawsuit against the Pawns by Krause Estates LLC seeks a court order for their “immediate deportation” on the grounds that they do not qualify for protection.

He also seeks unspecified damages for their “reprehensible behavior”, which would include “abuse and overuse of household systems and lack of routine maintenance”.

A deal to sell the home for $ 4.97 million was due to be reached on Tuesday, according to the lawsuit.

The potential buyer, commercial real estate banker Aaron Appel, told the Mail: “It’s not my fight.”

“I have a contract with the owner,” he said.

“The owner has to hand over the vacant possession of the house. It’s up to them to work out.”

Krause told the Post that the Pawns were taking advantage of her.

“Everything she said was a lie,” she said of Stephanie Pion. “I gave them the opportunity to buy the house. I put everything new in it every time she complains, like a new oven that I feel terrible about.”