Entertainment
Dear Annie: I want to warn my next wife / target of my ex
Dear Annie: My ex-partner, Ted, was extremely violent, not physically but emotionally, psychologically and financially. He’s good at it and his victims are like a frog in a pot. Ted breaks you down so gradually, slowly preparing you to question your perceptions of everything. I’ve noticed that Ted likes to choose women who may already have self-esteem issues or depression, or who drink too much. (I drank too much when we were dating, even though I quit drinking the year I married him.) He’s bossy, malicious and vindictive. Still, seems humble and gentle.
His routine is as follows: first, he charms you. Then he tells you how mean his ex was to him and you feel bad for him. Then he asks you to start a business with him and co-sign a loan for his work truck. He ended up leaving me with $ 300,000 in debt. I later found out that he had left his two previous girlfriends with $ 100,000 in debt.
Now he is dating a lovely woman. He’s brought her to the truck buying phase and she plans to move in with him in July. She comes from another country and has worked hard to save for her retirement. He’s going to leave her with nothing. I have a young child with him (shared custody) so I see him and her fairly regularly. I really want to give him a warning, but he’s good at triangulating and would probably make me sound crazy or something. Plus, he never lets her talk to me for more than a moment. What should I do? – Troubles in the Midwest
Dear Troubled: I’m sorry Ted put you through this, and it’s commendable that you wanted to help his latest target. Some lessons have to be learned the hard way, but you can always try giving it the CliffsNotes. Write a letter to let her know that you noticed certain patterns emerging in her relationship with Ted, patterns that were also present in your marriage that caused you great emotional pain and financial hardship. Stick to the facts and keep your tone as neutral as possible, avoiding personal attacks or inflammatory language.
There’s a good chance Shell will ignore it and throw it away, or show it to Ted, who will have a simple explanation for everything, I’m sure. But at least you’ll know you tried. That’s about all you can do here, unfortunately.
Dear Annie: To my own Mrs. Robinson, who said her marriage was great and that the problem was his mother-in-law, who he was sleeping with: Your mother-in-law is not the problem. It is your shameful lack of honor and morality. The humiliation your young wife is about to endure will likely last a lifetime and that’s exactly what you wanted since sex was more important to you than the devastating harm you were prepared to inflict on her.
To the young wife:
1. It’s not your fault.
2. Immediately contact a divorce lawyer.
3. If OKd by the lawyer, change the locks on the house and put his things on the front sidewalk.
4. Immediately divide this pathetic excuse from a man and never look back.
5. Say no more than five words to your shameful mother: Never contact me again. How I wish I could put my arms around this young woman and comfort her. – KS
Dear KS: A lot of people wrote about this letter, a few suggesting that MOMR must have pulled my leg because it was so outrageous. I really hope. Otherwise, this poor woman is about to be handed the equivalent of a lifetime of baggage. Thank you for your letter.
Ask Me Anything: A Year of Advice From Dear Annie is now available! Annie Lanes’ debut book – with her favorite columns on love, friendship, family, and etiquette – is available in paperback and eBook. Visit http://www.creatorspublishing.com for more information. Send your questions for Annie Lane to [email protected]
COPYRIGHT 2021 CREATORS.COM
