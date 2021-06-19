Entertainment
Startup Disrupts Hollywood ‘Old Boys Club’ Using Data to Find Various Stories
Hollywood’s diversity issues have plagued the industry for decades, compounded by a lack of representation in front of and behind the camera.
But a startup, Jumpcut, seeks to create a more inclusive era of global film and television, using data science to uncover stories created by under-represented groups.
Jumpcut CEO and founder Kartik Hosanagar, professor of AI for business at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, came up with the idea after pitching a script to producers. Despite the praise of the job, he found that they were unwilling to take a risk on a new writer.
“It’s no secret that Hollywood is for the most part an old boy’s club,” Hosanagar told Yahoo Finance in a recent interview.
Using data, his startup aims to “reimagine the way movies and TV shows are developed, especially with the aim of raising new voices and stories,” he added. Hosanagar explained how the company’s organized algorithm scours websites like YouTube (GOOGL) and Reddit to find storytellers with new perspectives and high engagement.
“It doesn’t matter their race or gender, but the point is, we’re looking for stories that resonate with the public,” said the CEO. He added that the data is meant to “stimulate conversations” and help creators “be more efficient.”
Once a storyteller is discovered through the algorithm, the project is then tested on over 100,000 potential viewers to add data-backed proof that the idea can sell.
After the testing phase, the creator is invited to a six-week incubation program before partnering with potential producers and buyers.
“Wakanda or poverty, without intermediary”
So far, Jumpcut has 12 TV and film projects in the works with partners Lawrence Bender from “Good Will Hunting” to Emmy-winning producer Shelby Stone. These Hollywood voices “complement the data-driven approach and provide mentorship to our creators,” Hosanagar said.
Hollywood loses $ 10 billion a year due to a lack of diversity, a recent McKinsey study found. Additionally, studio producers often view black content as “Wakanda or poverty, with no middleman,” the report notes.
Meanwhile, UCLA researchers Center of scholars and storytellers discovered that films lacking in diversity often suffer a financial blow at the box office with potential losses amounting to $ 130 million.
“I think we’re at a phase in Hollywood where awareness of the need for inclusion and awareness of business opportunities around inclusion is clear,” Hosanagar said.
“The thing is, diversity is still the biggest risk. In Hollywood, you want to know there’s an audience on the other side when you invest in a new voice. And that’s where our data is. come into play, ”he added.
It’s time for Hollywood to ‘catch up’ with the public
During the final Oscar season, women and diversity came to the fore, with a particular focus on international stories amid increased audience demand.
Chloe Zhao of “Nomadland” made history as the first woman of color to win Best Director and only the second woman never to win the coveted award. In total, 9 actors of color were nominated as the most diverse list of actors in Academy history. Yet only 2 of the non-white candidates won statuettes.
Yuh-jung Youn of “Minari” landed Best Supporting Actress, becoming the first Korean woman to win in the ultra-competitive category, while Daniel Kaluuya of “Judas and the Dark Messiah” walked away with Best Actor Support.
And it’s not just the movie industry.
The hit of “Bridgerton” Netflix (NFLX) which features a Métis cast, of which Black Lead is the first of the platform’s most-watched series, with 63 million households expected to have seen at least some of the broadcast during its first four weeks, according to the company. (Disclaimer: Netflix counts a viewer as someone who watches at least 2 minutes of a piece of content.)
“Audiences are more diverse than ever, they’re more global than ever, and the way they consume content has changed,” Hosanagar said, explaining that it’s “the offer that hasn’t changed” as Hollywood remains “a downpour risk” for fear of failing on risky bets.
“We are here to be a game changer because we can provide them with the data and the certainty that it is not a risky bet,” Hosanagar said.
“It is time for Hollywood executives to catch up with the public,” he concluded.
