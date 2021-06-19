This’ 90s star left Hollywood ten years ago. See Leelee Sobieski now

Many ’90s teenage stars are etched into our brains as we watch our favorite movies over and over again. But if you saw them now, decades later, would you recognize them? Leelee Sobieski starred in a series of memorable films in the 90s and early 2000s, including Never been kissed, The glass house, and Deep impact, before leaving Hollywood for good. Now 38 years old and bearing her married name, Leelee Kimmel, the ex-actress has found a whole new creative outlet and is enjoying being a mom too. Read on to find out why Sobieski quit comedy and see what she looks like now.

At a young age, Sobieski wasspotted by a casting agent who was looking for talent at his private school in New York. She went on to star in several notable films:Never been kissed,Deep impact,Joy ride, andHere on earth. In 1999, she received critical acclaim for her portrayal of the main character in the miniseries Jeanne D’Arc, which also led to Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. She got her second Golden Globe for her role in the miniseries Uprising. And then, in 2012, Sobieski retired from acting.

“I don’t do movie stuff anymore“said Sobieski Us weekly in a rare 2016 interview. The former actress called herself an “outsider” and said she was determined to be present in her parenting journey. “I’m just focused on my kids. I think that’s mainly why I quit.”

But that’s not necessarily the whole story. In 2012, Sobieski declared Vogue, “Ninety percent of acting roles involves so much sex with other people, and I don’t want to do that. It’s such a strange fire to play with, and our relationship is surely strong enough to handle it, but if you’re going to get through the fire, there must be something amazing on the other side. “

Taking action clearly impacted the star in so many ways. “Most of the time when you work it’s basically a money project. I started paying the rent on our house when I was 15, so I was under a lot of pressure, and things got complicated for me So when I could, I quit, “said SobieskiAnother magazine in 2018. “It’s kind of a crass industry By taking action, you are selling your looks so much.”

Sobieski married fashion designerAdam kimmelin 2010. The couple have two 11-year-old children Louisiana Ray Kimmeland 6 years old Martin kimmel. Sobieski’s daily routine detailed forVogue seemed pretty relatable. In 2012, her days often consisted of “bathing Lewi, buying milk, cleaning up something, making a decision, reading weird baby blogs, worrying about being badly disciplined.” In 2016, when her son was just over a year old, she recounted Us weekly he was “so cute [but] a handful. “

Sobieski had painted privately for years, but his art finally made its public debut in 2018. The former actor was worried about how his work would be received. “I thought because of my past my work would be judged harshly,” she told Artnet News after his first gallery exhibition. “I had to make sure that if everyone really hated them, I would still feel good. That’s really what’s inside of me, and I’m not trying to be someone else. . ” But now she’s confident enough in her work to share it on his Instagram, which is almost completely devoid of his face.

Sobieski admitted: “Painting has always been my goal.” She said she had been repeatedly sidetracked by work and had to pay bills, but “continued to work fervently in secret.” Now she can share the creative pursuit that she is most passionate about with the world.

