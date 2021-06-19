Latitude 2021 festival announces Supergrass and Villagers





Latitude Festival said it would be “the first major festival to take place in the UK” as it announced more acts for its 2021 event. Supergrass, Villagers and Sons of Kemet will join previously announced headliners like Wolf Alice, Chemical Brothers, Bombay Bicycle Club and Bastille at the festival in July. Despite the government’s four-week postponement of the June 21 easing, festival director Melvin Benn said he was “very confident” that Latitude would move forward. He said: “It has been a long week after the Prime Ministers’ announcement on Monday and although I was disappointed with the immediate consequences of the declaration, on reflection I think it actually gives a lot more certainty. That Latitude can only happen if he had relaxed things on Monday because the country will have strangled the ability of the variants to spread to a greater degree through increased vaccination than if we had opened fully next Monday. “So for much of the week I have been in conversation with the government on Latitude in particular and I am very confident after these discussions that Latitude will be able to move forward. There will be more details on the details. next week but with that in mind, we’re excited to announce these fantastic performers today. You can also watch: “More details will follow, but hey 100pckeep you updated every step of the way. We were very excited that this really happened.” Other musical acts announced include Lava La Rue, The Golden Dregs, Emily Burns, Liz Lawrence, Charlotte Jane, Nayana IZ, The Goa Express, Fake Laugh, Black Honey. There will also be a selection of live podcasts, literature and art, as well as popular comedies such as Britain’s Got Talent star Daliso Chaponda and ventriloquist Nina Conti. Latitude will take place at Henham Park, near Southwold, July 22-25.

