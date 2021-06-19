Kim Cattrall Space Journey and NASA’s Space Suit Explained – The Hollywood Reporter





No, Kim Cattrall is not going to space but she approached it a few years ago. Earlier this week, many people on Twitter appeared baffled by a surprise exchange between the Sex and the city star and NASA following a tweet published on June 14 by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration announcing that when Artemis-1 circles the moon later this year, it will be absent from astronauts. The passenger alone will be “a very important one” – a dummy. The post elicited an ironic response from a dedicated fan account at Star Trek and L’Orville which connected the “supermodel” to the 1987 comedy starring Cattrall alongside Andrew McCarthy about a department store model coming to life. “Latest news!” posted @startrekeire a day later. Kim Cattrall was chosen to fly aboard NASA’s Artemis-1 mission which flies around the moon later this year. Congratulations Kim, I wish you good vibes! The fun exchange could have been another time LOL as quickly as quietly if Cattrall hadn’t responded with a picture of her in a NASA spacesuit, showing up for work. Kim Cattrall in space.

Courtesy of the subject Cattrall’s post led many to conclude that it was official confirmation of impending space travel with several prominent influencers on Twitter. NASA continued the mannequin joke, responding to Cattrall’s image: “This is a giant leap for mannequins. “ The Hollywood Reporter can confirm that while Cattrall isn’t replacing the dummy on Artemis-1, she does have some of the skills required for a space adventure thanks to a trip to NASA’s Space Camp in 2013. Cattrall spent time at US Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama, where she got comfortable in several official costumes and developed her skills in the galaxy. According to the official website, “Space Camp is a one-of-a-kind experience” that has hosted interns of all ages from the United States and 150 countries in programs that help teach “the history of space and flight. , work in a team, experiment with simulators, complete simulated space missions and learn what it really means to be an astronaut. “ Return to Artemis-1: NASA now calls the lone passenger a “moonikin”, but only briefly as it is now asking the general public to help them choose a permanent name from a list of choices. Unfortunately, Cattrall is not in the final listing. Kim Cattrall does not replace @NASA‘s “dummy” or “moonikin” on Artemis-1, but I can confirm that the images of her in an official spacesuit are from the 2013 trip to Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama. I also have an exclusive video of Kim showing off her skills in case she ever called… pic.twitter.com/4T6cw9xJHc – Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) June 18, 2021 pic.twitter.com/to7t7D66sg – Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) June 15, 2021







